 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cardinals Padres Baseball
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish reacts after striking out St. Louis Cardinals' Michael Siani during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
baseball

Padres put pitcher Yu Darvish on 15-day injured list with neck stiffness

0 Comments
By TOM KERTSCHER
MILWAUKEE

The San Diego Padres have put right-hander Yu Darvish on the 15-day injured list with neck tightness on Wednesday.

The Padres made the move ahead of their game against the Brewers in Milwaukee. It is retroactive to Sunday.

Right-hander Logan Gillaspie was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

Darvish, 37, is 0-1 with a 4.18 ERA in five starts. He didn’t get a decision in his last outing, giving up three runs in five innings in a 6-3 win Sunday over the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Darvish had been scheduled to start Saturday in San Diego against Toronto.

In 2023, Darvish spent no time on the injured list. He was 8-10 with a 4.56 ERA in 24 starts for San Diego.

Gillaspie, who turned 27 Wednesday, has made five relief appearances for El Paso this season and has an 9.00 ERA. He pitched for the Orioles in 2022 and 2023.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel