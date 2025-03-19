 Japan Today
Tour de France is returning to the UK in 2027 with a start from Edinburgh

PARIS

Britain will host the Grand Départ of both the Tour de France and the women's version of the race in 2027, organizers said Wednesday.

It will be the 27th time that the Tour de France starts from a foreign country, and the first time since 2014 — when the Tour began in the Yorkshire region — that Britain hosts the start of cycling’s biggest race. The 2007 Tour started in London.

For the Tour de France Femmes, it will be the first time holding stages in Britain.

Full details of the route have yet to be announced but organizers revealed that the men’s Tour de France will begin in Edinburgh, Scotland. There will be stages in England and Wales, too.

“The Tour de France and the UK share a rich history, and I am delighted to bring the Grand Départ to the country in 2027," said Christian Prudhomme, the Tour de France director. "Britain has always welcomed the Tour with enthusiasm and pride, and this collaboration across England, Scotland, and Wales promises to make the event even more special.”

Last year’s Grand Depart took place in Florence, Italy, with the 2026 race due to start in Spain in Barcelona. This year's race will start from the French northern city of Lille.

