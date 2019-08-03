Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dominic Thiem of Austria serves to Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Saturday's final Photo: APA/AFP
tennis

Thiem captures home ground title in Kitzbuhel

By Stefan ADELDBERGER
KITZBüHEL, Austria

Top seed and world number four Dominic Thiem captured his 14th career title and first on home ground on Saturday with a 7-6 (7/0), 6-1 win over Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the final of the Kitzbuhel clay court tournament.

It was Thiem's third title of 2019 after a maiden Masters win at Indian Wells and in Barcelona on the eve of Roland Garros where he eventually went on to finish runner-up to Rafael Nadal for a second successive year.

Thiem, who lost the 2014 Kitzbuhel final to David Goffin, becomes only the second Austrian player to lift his home title following former world number one Thomas Muster in 1993.

Next up for Thiem is a return to hard courts and the Montreal Masters from next week where he starts as second seed to Nadal after the withdrawals of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

The 25-year-old will face either 2017 Montreal semifinalist Denis Shapovalov or Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert in his Canadian opener.

