tennis

Third-seeded Goffin advances to quarterfinals at Japan Open

By JIM ARMSTRONG
TOKYO

David Goffin’s impressive play at what is becoming one of his favorite tournaments continued Thursday at the Japan Open when he advanced to the quarterfinals.

Goffin, who beat Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2), is the only former champion in the draw. He has made the final in both of his previous appearances, losing to Nick Kyrgios in the 2016 final before defeating Adrian Mannarino for the title in 2017.

Goffin won 77 percent of first serves and saved both break points he faced to beat the Canadian in 1 hour, 53 minutes.

In other matches, John Millman beat Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-2 and will face Taro Daniel in the last eight. Daniel beat Jordan Thompson 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Novak Djokovic will face Lucas Pouille on Friday. The top-ranked Serbian player is attempting to win a title on his tournament debut for the 10th time.

