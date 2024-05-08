Thomas takes biggest road win of his career on Giro stage 5 as Pocagar keeps leader's pink jersey

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, pedals during the fifth stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Genoa to Lucca, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

cycling

Benjamin Thomas of France got the biggest victory of his career on the road as he won the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia while Tadej Pogacar kept the leader’s pink jersey on Wednesday.

In a surprising result, Thomas won from a breakaway, sprinting to edge out Michael Valgren and Andrea Pietrobon at the end of the undulating 178-kilometer (111-mile) route from Genoa to Lucca.

The 28-year-old Thomas, who lives in Italy, is a four-time world champion on the track but had never won a stage in a grand tour. It was also a first win of the season for his team Cofidis.

Pogacar, the two-time Tour de France champion, finished safely in the peloton to remain 46 seconds ahead of Geraint Thomas and 47 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez.

Thursday’s sixth stage is flat for the first part but then has two categorized climbs in the undulating second half of the 180-kilometer (112-mile) route from Torre Del Lago Puccini — on the outskirts of Viareggio — to Rapolano Terme.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 26.

