Tokyo Olympics Rugby
Australia's Lachie Miller, center, passes to Australia's Lewis Holland, under pressure from Canada's Lucas Hammond, right, Phil Berna, center right, and Theo Sauder, in their men's rugby sevens 7-8 placing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
rugby union

Three Australian rugby players punished for drinking after curfew

SYDNEY

Rugby Australia said Wednesday that three players will not be considered for selection in Saturday’s opening Bledisloe Cup test match against New Zealand after a breach of team protocol for drinking after a team-imposed curfew.

It said Marika Koroibete, Pone Fa’amausili and Isi Naisarani will not play in the first of three matches in the annual series.

“The group had dinner and drinks at the team hotel last Saturday night after a full training week, prior to a training-free day," a Rugby Australia statement said. “Three players breached team protocols by continuing to drink alcohol well beyond an agreed time. There was no illegal behavior, no damage and no complaints made. No further investigation will take place, or any further action."

It's the second reported incident involving Australian teams this week.

The Australian men’s rugby sevens team and the women's soccer team are under investigation amid allegations of bad behavior on their flight home from Japan after the Olympics.

Rugby Australia and the Australian Olympic Committee released statements following concerns by Japan Airlines on the flight home from Tokyo on July 30 which alleged “drunken behavior.”

Rugby Australia said it was investigating the incident.

“Rugby Australia has been made aware of incidents involving the Australian men’s sevens program after being informed by the Australian Olympic Committee,” the statement said. “Rugby Australia has begun its own internal investigation into the matter based on the information provided by the AOC."

Seems quite harsh; no actual damage done.

Sometimes the best remedy for a night of overdrinking is to engage in an all out rowdy escapade, like rugby.

Do they wish their lads to also play like well behaved dilettantes?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

The Australian men’s rugby sevens team and the women's soccer team are under investigation amid allegations of bad behavior on their flight home from Japan after the Olympics.

I believe that's incorrect. It's the Australian under-23 men's soccer team (as well as the rugby guys) that's under investigation, not the women.

https://www.foxsports.com.au/olympics/tokyo-olympics-2021-australia-rugby-sevens-team-olyroos-flight-home-from-japan-investigation-by-rugby-australia/news-story/feea1792ea6062685fda481fb6509f4e

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Just what the wallabies don’t need when about to face the all blacks

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Like punishing a kangaroo for hopping. It's what they do.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

An early breakfast?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

