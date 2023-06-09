Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea's Kim Kwang-hyun pitches during the World Baseball Classic Photo: AFP
baseball

Three South Korean players fined for boozing at World Baseball Classic

SEOUL

Three South Korean players have been fined and ordered to do community service for drinking during their failed World Baseball Classic campaign.

The Koreans went to Tokyo in March with high expectations from the baseball-crazy country that they could advance to at least the semi-finals.

However, they were eliminated in the preliminary round after losing to Australia and hosts Japan, who went on to win the tournament.

Reports later emerged that the three players had drunk heavily around the time of crucial games and they subsequently apologized.

The Korea Baseball Organization investigated and on Wednesday fined Kim Kwang-hyun, a starting pitcher against Japan, five million won ($3,800) and ordered him to do 80 hours' community service.

It separately fined fellow pitchers Lee Yong-chan and Jeong Cheol-won three million won and ordered them to do 40 hours in community service.

Kim was found to have gone out drinking on two occasions while Lee and Jeong did so once during the tournament, the KBO said, without saying how much alcohol they consumed.

The trio "broke a regulation governing the code of conduct", it said.

"We apologize deeply for the mismanagement. We will prepare thoroughly to prevent events like this in the future," the KBO said.

In the wake of the scandal the three pitchers were sent down to the minors by their teams.

Kim's team said Thursday it was "too early" to say when he will be called back.

"The KBO decision came down just yesterday and we need to take many things into consideration," a representative of SSG Landers told AFP.

Baseball is South Korea's most popular spectator sport.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

