Olympic dressage star Dujardin given one-year ban for whipping horse

Three-time Olympic dressage gold medallist Charlotte Dujardin was Thursday banned for a year following a horse-whipping controversy that led to her withdrawal from the Paris Games.

The British rider was provisionally suspended by governing body the International Federation for Equestrian Sports just days before the start of the 2024 Olympics after the FEI received a video showing her repeatedly striking a horse on its legs.

The footage, dating back several years, related to a training session at a stable. Dujardin's behaviour sparked widespread condemnation.

The 39-year-old, who has also been fined 10,000 Swiss francs, withdrew from the Games saying she had made an "error of judgement" and expressed deep remorse.

Dujardin is now sidelined from all competition until July next year, with the suspension backdated to July 2024.

"The FEI has suspended British dressage athlete Charlotte Dujardin for one year and imposed a fine of CHF 10,000 ($11,300), effectively concluding the disciplinary proceedings against her," the governing body said in a statement.

"Dujardin has been provisionally suspended since 23 July, 2024 for engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare. The time served during her provisional suspension will be credited towards the one-year suspension.

"During her suspension, Dujardin is prohibited from participating in all activities related to competitions or events under the jurisdiction of the FEI or of a national federation.

"British Equestrian and British Dressage have reciprocated the suspension, resulting in Dujardin's ineligibility to compete in any national competition or training events during this period."

British Equestrian chief executive Jim Eyre said: "The welfare and ethical treatment of horses has always been a priority and no one involved in our sport should be in any doubt that we expect highest standards at all times."

British Dressage chief executive Jason Brautigam said: "We stand united with the FEI in taking a zero-tolerance approach to any breaches of our equine welfare policies."

Dujardin has won six Olympic medals including individual and team gold at London 2012, retaining her individual dressage title at the Tokyo Games.

She could have become Britain's most decorated woman Olympian in Paris. A medal of any colour would have taken her clear of cyclist Laura Kenny, with whom she is tied on six medals.

Dujardin was eliminated from the European Championships in 2019 after blood was found on her horse, Mount St John Freestyle, in a post-competition check.

The FEI said the action taken then did not imply there was any intent to injure the horse.

