Thrilling climax looms in shock-riddled Rugby Championship

An extraordinary 2025 Rugby Championship is heading for a thrilling climax with just two points separating surprise leaders Australia from last-placed Argentina with two rounds remaining.

New Zealand face Australia in Auckland and defending champions South Africa meet Argentina in Durban on Saturday in the penultimate round. The All Blacks and Springboks trail the Wallabies by just one point.

The annual six-round southern hemisphere championship concludes next weekend with the same pairings, this time in Perth and London.

Hosts Argentina opted to play in the English capital for commercial reasons. It is the second time they have staged a Championship match at Twickenham after losing there in 2016 to Australia.

Since Argentina became the fourth participants in 2012 and the competition changed from the Tri Nations Series to the Rugby Championship, New Zealand have been the dominant nation.

The All Blacks won nine of the 12 previous editions, with the Springboks successful twice and the Wallabies once. The Pumas have never finished higher than third.

But while the Championship includes Australia, New Zealand and South Africa -- winners of nine of the 10 Rugby World Cup tournaments -- it has often failed to excite.

Too often, the destiny of the trophy is known well before the climax with New Zealand finishing 17 points clear in 2016, and winning other editions by 14, 13 and 10 points.

This season has seen a dramatic and welcome change, though, with each nation winning twice, once at home and once away, and losing twice, also at home and away.

Each round has produced a shock, starting with Australia coming from 22 points behind after 20 minutes in Johannesburg to score 38 unanswered points and triumph there for the first time since 1963.

A week later it was the turn of Argentina in Buenos Aires. They beat New Zealand for the first time in the South American nation, ending a run of one draw and 14 defeats at home to the All Blacks.

The third round saw a four-match South African winning steak against New Zealand come to an end in Auckland, where the All Blacks have not lost since falling to France in 1994.

But the Springboks exacted revenge one week later, humiliating New Zealand 43-10 in Wellington. It was the heaviest home loss suffered by the three-time world champions.

Ahead of round five, rival coaches have delivered differing messages as they strive for victories worth four points, and the possibility of a potentially title-deciding bonus point.

The difference between Australia and Argentina lies in bonus points. The Wallabies have secured three and the Pumas one.

"It is the biggest challenge to play them (Springboks), but it is a challenge that excites us," says Argentina coach and former star Felipe Contepomi. "There is so much respect for them (South Africa), but also self belief that we are good enough to beat any team, including them."

With an embarrassment of riches at fly-half, Argentina will start with Santiago Carreras, the leading 2025 Championship points scorer with 47. Fit-again Tomas Albornoz is among the replacements.

While record four-time world champions South Africa will be favorites in Durban, coach Rassie Eramsus is wary of the Pumas, who last season won three Championship matches for the first time.

"The Pumas have a powerful pack and classy playmakers in their backline. We will have to be mentally and physically ready for them."

South Africa have retained 13 of the Wellington starters. Injuries rule out back Aphelele Fassi and forward Lood de Jager and Damian de Allende and Eben Etzebeth take their places.

New Zealand have not panicked after the 33-point Wellington thrashing with coach Scott Robertson making four changes, one enforced as captain and lock Scott Barrett is injured.

"Once you have been hurt and stung like we were, the best thing to do is play," he said of a team that flanker Ardie Savea will skipper.

Prop James Slipper will make his 150th Test appearance and scrum-half Tate McDermott his 50th for Australia, who have not won in Auckland since 1986.

Slipper is the third player to reach the 150-cap milestone after two retired locks, Alun Wyn Jones of Wales and Sam Whitelock of New Zealand.

