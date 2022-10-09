Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Rakuten Open Tennis
Taylor Fritz of the U.S. reacts as he defeated Denis Shapovalov of Canada in their semifinal match in the Japan Open tennis championships in Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
tennis

Tiafoe and Fritz set up all-American final at Japan Open

TOKYO

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz set up an all-American final at the Japan Open after winning three-set semifinals on Saturday.

Tiafoe finally dropped a set in the tournament before beating Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 to reach his second final of the season.

“It was a weird match, but I’m happy to get through,” said Tiafoe, who will play his fifth final overall. “It’s not always going to be pretty, it’s not always going to be the best stuff, but a win is what matters.”

Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back Friday in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

