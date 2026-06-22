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HALLE
El estadounidense Frances Tiafoe celebra con el trofeo tras vencer a su compatriota Taylor Fritz en la final del torneo de Halle el domingo 21 de junio del 2026. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)
tennis

Tiafoe beats Fritz in all-American final to win on grass in Halle

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HALLE, Germany

Frances Tiafoe beat fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in an all-American final in Halle on Sunday.

Tiafoe served eight aces and did not face a break point on the way to his first title of the year, his first ever on grass, and his fourth overall. It was only his second win in nine matches against Fritz, who beat him in the U.S. Open semifinals two years ago.

French Open champion Alexander Zverev lost to Fritz in Saturday’s semifinals. The ATP 500 grass-court event in eastern Germany serves as a tune-up for Wimbledon, which starts on June 29.

Fritz reached the semifinals last year, losing to Carlos Alcaraz.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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