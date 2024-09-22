 Japan Today
Germany Tennis Laver Cup
Team World's Frances Tiafoe celebrates after he beat =med- on the second day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
tennis

Tiafoe beats Medvedev to put Team World ahead at Laver Cup

BERLIN

Frances Tiafoe put Team World ahead at the Laver Cup with a victory over Daniil Medvedev on Saturday.

The American, who reached the semifinals at the U.S. Open, won 3-6, 6-4 and 10-5 in the third set, which is a match tiebreaker.

Each match win is worth two points on Saturday and three points on Sunday. The first team to 13 points wins in a format reminiscent of golf’s Ryder Cup. Wins were worth one point on Friday.

Tiafoe's victory gave his side a 4-2 lead over Team Europe ahead of Carlos Alcaraz's match against American Ben Shelton. Afterward, Germany's Alexander Zverev faces Taylor Fritz of the United States.

The final match of the day is doubles with European pair Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas facing Ben Shelton and Alejandro Tabilo.

