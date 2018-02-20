Pato comes to rescue of Chinese side Tianjin in Asian Champions League

soccer

Alexandre Pato saved Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian from a first loss in its first Asian Champions League when his late goal earned a 1-1 draw with Kashiwa Reysol of Japan on Tuesday.

Tianjin was heading for defeat in its second Group E game after Cristiano put Kashiwa ahead in the second half to atone for squandering a first-half penalty shot.

With two minutes remaining, former Brazil international Pato hit a rebound into an open net.

Two-time champion Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea led the group after thrashing Kitchee in Hong Kong 6-0.

Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea defeated J.League champion Kawasaki Frontale 2-1. Ulsan went up 2-0 pouncing on Frontale errors in defense.

Frontale scored with five minutes remaining but it fell to two defeats in two matches, and faces group leader Shanghai SIPG next.

Shanghai routed the Melbourne Victory 4-1 with Oscar scoring twice and Hulk once.

Hulk broke the deadlock after 27 minutes with a penalty, and a Wu Lei header doubled the lead just before the break. When Oscar scored soon after the restart, the contest looked to be over.

But Besart Berisha gave Melbourne hope from the spot midway through the second half, until the second from Oscar secured the points.

