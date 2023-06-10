Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Women's FA Cup Final
Chelsea's Sam Kerr, right, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Vitality Women's FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, May 14, 2023. A world record crowd of 77,390 watched Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Women’s FA Cup final. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
soccer

Tickets sales top 1 million for Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

0 Comments
SYDNEY

More than 1 million tickets have been sold for the Women’s World Cup kicking off in Australia and New Zealand next month, with soccer's international governing body saying the tournament is on track to be the most attended standalone women’s sporting event in history.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino issued a statement saying 1,032,884 tickets had been sold up to Friday morning local time in Sydney, surpassing the pre-tournament sales for the 2019 edition in France.

Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the 2023 edition features an expanded field of 32 teams, up from 24 in France. There are 64 total matches during the tournament.

“Delighted to share with the world that FIFA has passed one million tickets sold," Infantino said. “This means that with over one month to go before kick-off ... 2023 is on track to become the most attended FIFA Women’s World Cup in history. The future is women — and thanks to the fans for supporting what will be the greatest FIFA Women’s World Cup ever!”

Total stadium attendance exceeded 1.35 million at the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada, when the number of participating teams had increased to 24 from 16 at the previous edition.

The tournament kicks off with New Zealand against 1995 champion Norway in Group A at Auckland's Eden Park, followed by the Group B opener between Sam Kerr's Australia lineup and Ireland at Stadium Australia, the main venue for the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog