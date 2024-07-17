Tiger talks up British Open chances, dismisses retirement

Tiger Woods said he will play 'as long as I can play'

golf

Five years after winning his last major championship, Tiger Woods has said he is "busting it" in the gym and ready to mount a challenge for the Claret Jug when the British Open gets underway at Royal Troon on Thursday.

The 48-year-old also dismissed suggestions that he should retire from the game.

Woods won the last of his 15 majors at the 2019 Masters with his most recent professional victory coming later that year at the Zozo Championship.

And there is little doubt he has struggled since 2021 when he was in a car accident that almost led to him losing his right leg.

When he missed the cut at last month's U.S. Open, former world number two Colin Montgomerie, who famously never won a major, suggested it was time for the 82-time PGA Tour event winner to quit.

"There is a time for all sportsmen to say goodbye, but it's very difficult to tell Tiger it's time to go," said the Scotsman. "Obviously, he still feels he can win. We are more realistic."

When asked about those comments ahead of the Open at Royal Troon, Woods replied: "Well, as a past champion, I'm exempt until I'm 60. Colin's not.

"He's not a past champion, so he's not exempt, so he doesn't get the opportunity to make that decision. I do. I'll play as long as I can play and I feel like I can still win the event."

Asked if that belief had wavered during his struggles over the last two years Woods replied: "No."

Woods' press conference comments prompted a swift response from Montgomerie.

"If golf writers want my thoughts on Tiger please ask me direct, rather than taking a quote from an interview out of context. Wishing Tiger an enjoyable and successful week," he posted on X.

In spite of Tiger's fighting talk there is no denying he is far from the player who dominated the game so brilliantly for two decades.

His hopes of turning back the clock have not been helped by tournaments favoring the biggest hitters in the game as driving distances get longer but that is also key to his belief that Royal Troon may smile on him.

Accuracy has an edge over distance on the links course, boosting Woods' chances of at least making the cut.

"The older you get the less you can carry the golf ball but over here, you can run the golf ball 100 yards if you get the right wind and the right trajectory," said Woods, who won the Open in 2000, 2005 and 2006.

"I think that's one of the reasons why you see older champions up there on the board because they're not forced to have to carry the ball 320 yards any more. I've been training a lot better. We've been busting it pretty hard in the gym, which has been good.

"The body's been feeling better to be able to do such things, and it translates on being able to hit the ball better."

During his press conference Woods also backed Keegan Bradley to be a "great leader" as Ryder Cup captain after turning down the role himself.

"I think Keegan is going to be a great leader," said Woods. "He's very passionate about the event."

Bradley was a surprise choice to lead the home side at Bethpage Black in September 2025 after Woods told PGA of America officials he did not have the time to commit fully to the job.

"I'll put my hat in the ring again when I have more time and I feel like I can devote myself to a Ryder Cup," said Woods.

"Right now I've got so many different things I'm juggling and trying to get right at the same time for all the players that are a part of the PGA Tour. "It's one of those things where you just can't get it wrong."

© 2024 AFP