Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woods Girlfriend
FILE - Tiger Woods, right, with his daughter Sam Alexis Woods, left, and his girlfriend Erica Herman, center, walk along the Colonnade following a ceremony where President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods at the White House in Washington, on May 6, 2019. Herman wants to nullify a nondisclosure agreement following a six-year relationship with the professional golfer, according to court records Monday, March 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
golf

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golfer

0 Comments
STUART, Fla

Tiger Woods' girlfriend wants to nullify a nondisclosure agreement following a six-year relationship with the professional golfer.

Attorneys for Erica Herman filed a complaint seeking declaratory judgment on Monday in Martin County, Florida, circuit court, according to online court records. The couple had been living together in the area, according to the complaint. Martin County is located directly north of Palm Beach County.

Woods and Herman have not publicly announced the end of their relationship, which began in 2017. She had been seen regularly with him at major championships, such as the 2019 Masters he won for his 15th major and during his Presidents Cup captaincy in Australia later that year.

But she was not at his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the first week in December, or at the Genesis Invitational he hosted at Riviera three weeks ago.

According to the complaint, a trust controlled by Woods is attempting to silence Herman with a nondisclosure agreement that she signed while involved in a personal and professional relationship with Woods. The complaint argues that the NDA should be nullified under a federal law that prohibits an NDA from being enforced when sexual assault or sexual harassment is involved.

Herman previously worked at his Woods Jupiter restaurant.

The complaint doesn't provide details about what information Herman might want to disclose or make specific allegations against Woods.

The complain says because of “aggressive use” of the NDA, Herman is unsure whether she can disclose “facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has.” It also says she is unsure what other information about her own life she can discuss and with whom.

Woods' manager at Excel Sports Management, Mark Steinberg, didn't immediately respond to a phone call and text from The Associated Press seeking comment.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog