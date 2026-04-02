Tiger Woods turns down Ryder Cup captain's job as he steps away to get healthy

Tiger Woods of the Jupiter Links Golf Club plays his shot from the first tee during final day of TGL golf tournament,Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Palm Beach Gardens Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

golf

By DOUG FERGUSON

Tiger Woods has turned down the chance to be U.S. captain for the Ryder Cup matches in 2027 as he steps away from golf-related activities to seek treatment and focus on his health.

The decision announced Wednesday by the PGA of America was expected considering recent developments involving Woods. He was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence during a car crash near his home in South Florida.

Woods entered a plea of not guilty on Tuesday and posted a statement later that said he was stepping away indefinitely. “This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery,” he said in a social media post.

“We commend Tiger for prioritizing his long-term health and deeply respect the courage it takes to make such a personal decision,” the PGA of America said in a statement.

The PGA of America, which runs the American side of the Ryder Cup, said it would have further updates on the captaincy when appropriate.

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