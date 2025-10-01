Tigers down Guardians, Cubs edge Padres in baseball playoffs

Detroit pitcher Tarik Skubal celebrates one of his 14 strikeouts in the Tigers' playoff victory over the Cleveland Guardians

baseball

Tarik Skubal delivered a masterful pitching performance to help the Detroit Tigers claim a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians while the Chicago Cubs edged the San Diego Padres 3-1 as Major League Baseball's playoffs got under way on Tuesday.

Tigers ace Skubal struck out a career-high 14 batters to give Detroit a crucial 1-0 lead in their best-of-three American League wild card series in Cleveland.

Skubal gave up just three hits and one run across 7.2 innings before reliever Will Vest was brought into bag the last four outs.

"Tarik set an incredible tone for us," Tigers manager AJ Hinch said after the victory at Progressive Field.

"He's been incredible for us all season, but what a performance at the biggest moments in the biggest stage to get us in a great position to win the game."

Detroit took the lead in the top of the first winning when first baseman Spencer Torkelson singled to bring home Kerry Carpenter.

Cleveland leveled in the fourth inning after Gabriel Arias's single but Detroit edged ahead again Riley Greene scooted home following Zach McKinstry's sacrifice bunt.

Detroit, who were pipped by Cleveland for top spot in the AL Central after an epic mid-season collapse, can wrap up the series with a victory in game two on Wednesday.

In other wild card playoff action on Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs drew first blood in their best-of-three series with the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field.

The Padres took an early lead in the second inning through Xander Bogaerts double to center-field, but Chicago responded with back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning, with Seiya Suzuki and catcher Carson Kelly both taking Padres starter Nick Pivetta deep.

Dansby Swanson tacked on an insurance run for Chicago in the bottom of the eighth inning after Nico Hoerner's sacrifice fly before closer Brad Keller shut down San Diego in the ninth to seal the win.

In other playoff action on Tuesday, the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox before the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium.

