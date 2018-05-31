Tigers score 5 after Ohtani's departure to beat Angels 6-1

Detroit Tigers' Dixon Machado scores from second on a single by Nicholas Castellanos during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday in Detroit.

baseball

Shohei Ohtani was rolling along for five innings against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. However, thanks to two rain delays, that's all the Los Angeles Angels got from their young star.

With Ohtani out of the game, Jose Iglesias' two-run single keyed a five-run sixth inning and the Tigers went on to a 6-1 victory.

Ohtani, starting for the first time since May 20th, allowed one run and three hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out five while throwing 83 pitches, including a 101-mph fastball on his final pitch.

"I was ready to go back out there (after the second delay), but the medical staff said it wasn't a good idea," he said through a translator. "This is my first time experiencing something like this, so I had to listen."

Ohtani gave up a run in the first inning on two walks and a two-out single, and settled down after that.

"It might have been the humidity — I was sweating, so I thought I was ready, but I guess not," he said. "I saw 91 on the board, and I knew something was wrong. I haven't thrown a 91 (mph) fastball since high school."

Detroit's Nicholas Castellanos went 2 for 3 with two doubles against Ohtani, but was still impressed.

"He's got a powerful arm and good stuff," he said. "He was already throwing hard, but he hit 101 to Jeimar (Candelario) in a big spot in the fifth. Not a lot of guys can do that."

Tigers starter Mike Fiers was also knocked out by the second rain delay in the top of the sixth, allowing one run and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Tigers quickly took the lead in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases against Cam Bedrosian (1-1) on a single, a walk and a hit by pitch. Greyson Greiner struck out, but Iglesias lined a two-run single to center to put Detroit ahead 3-1. Dixon Machado grounded to short, but Andrelton Simmons' throw to the plate was too late to get JaCoby Jones.

Leonys Martin and Castellanos followed with RBI singles off Jim Johnson to push the lead to 6-1.

"This is a big win for us, because we've won two out of three against a really good team," Castellanos said. "Now we can go for the series win tomorrow."

Iglesias sustained a hip contusion while sliding home, and sat out the final three innings. "I just banged — I don't think it will be serious," he said.

Louis Coleman (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Ohtani walked Martin and Victor Martinez in the first before allowing Niko Goodrum's two-out RBI single.

"I don't know if it was rust, I think he was just getting into a rhythm," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He's had some games this year like that, where he's getting a feel for his pitches early on."

The Angels tied it in the third when Albert Pujols' two-out single drove in Mike Trout.

Ohtani, who was throwing 91-mph fastballs in the first inning, hit 98 on his final pitch of the third to retire Victor Martinez on a soft liner to shortstop.

"That's a very talented young man," Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. "He was throwing 90, 91 and then he reached back for 98 when he needed it."

The game was delayed for 23 minutes by rain at the end of the fourth inning, but both starters stayed in the game.

Ohtani walked Martin with two out in the fifth and allowed a double to Castellanos before getting Candelario to ground out on a 101-mph fastball.

The game was delayed again by rain in the top of the sixth, this time for 41 minutes. Coleman replaced Fiers to get the last strike of the sixth, and Bedrosian came in for Ohtani.

YANKEES 5, ASTROS 3

Luis Severino struck out 11 in seven overpowering innings, beating longtime Yankees nemesis Dallas Keuchel for the second time this year.

Gary Sanchez snapped an 0-for-19 slump with a two-run single and the Yankees took two of three from the reigning World Series champions this week to win the season series 5-2.

Severino (8-1) allowed four hits, including Max Stassi's two-run homer, and walked one in winning his sixth consecutive decision. Aroldis Chapman got three outs for his 12th save.

After dominating the Yankees for years, Keuchel (3-7) dropped his third straight start against them — including the playoffs. The left-hander gave up four runs and seven hits in five-plus innings.

NATIONALS 2, ORIOLES 0

Max Scherzer pitched eight innings of two-hit ball to earn his eighth consecutive victory, Bryce Harper hit his 18th homer and the Nationals finished a three-game series sweep.

Scherzer (9-1) struck out 12, walked one and retired 24 of 27 batters. Sean Doolittle gave up two singles in the ninth, but notched his 13th save.

Washington has won six straight overall and 10 in a row on the road, the team's longest run since moving from Montreal in 2005.

Baltimore rookie David Hess (2-2) gave up one run and four hits over six innings.

PIRATES 2, CUBS 1

Joe Musgrove pitched seven strong innings for Pittsburgh, and his hard slide led to both teams emptying their benches in another tense moment in the series between NL Central rivals.

Musgrove (2-0) helped stop the Pirates' four-game losing streak, permitting one run and seven hits. He also slid hard into second baseman Javier Baez to break up a potential double play in the third inning.

No punches were thrown as both teams milled around the infield and there were no ejections.

The Cubs had won three in a row. Chicago's Kyle Hendricks (4-4) surrendered two runs and seven hits in five innings.

INDIANS 9, WHITE SOX 1

Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and reached eight victories before any AL pitcher as Cleveland rolled to its fifth straight win.

Spotted a nine-run cushion after four innings, Kluber (8-2) had little trouble with baseball's worst team. The defending AL Cy Young Award winner allowed three hits and struck out 10.

Melky Cabrera drove in three runs off Reynaldo Lopez (1-4) and Michael Brantley extended his MLB-high hitting streak to 19 games for Cleveland, which used the series to gain some confidence and momentum. The Indians have scored 43 runs during their win streak.

BREWERS 3, CARDINALS 2

Alex Reyes pitched four scoreless innings for St Louis in his return from Tommy John surgery, but Orlando Arcia hit a tiebreaking RBI single in Milwaukee's two-run seventh. Making his first major league appearance since Sept 29, 2016, Reyes allowed three hits, struck out two and walked two.

With two out and runners on first and second, Arcia stopped a 0-for-15 slide with a base hit against Sam Tuivailala (1-1). Jeremy Jeffress (5-0) got the win despite allowing two runs in the top of the seventh. Corey Knebel struck out Jose Martinez for his fifth save.

Christian Yelich homered for the Brewers, and Erik Kratz had two hits and scored a run. Harrison Bader homered for St Louis, and Dexter Fowler had three singles.

RED SOX 6, BLUE JAYS 4

J.D. Martinez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer over the Green Monster, and the Red Sox completed a three-game series sweep.

Martinez tied for the major league lead with his 18th homer, snapping a 2-2 tie in the sixth. Eduardo Nunez hit a solo homer and an RBI double for Boston, which has won nine of 11 and has the best record in the major leagues at 39-17.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer for the Blue Jays, who have lost 13 of 17. Sam Gaviglio (2-1) gave up four runs in six innings. Eduardo Rodriguez (6-1) struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings for Boston, and Craig Kimbrel got three outs for his 18th save.

REDS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4

Adam Duvall's grand slam erased an early four-run deficit, and Cincinnati rallied for the victory.

Scott Schebler added a tiebreaking two-run drive in the sixth, helping the last-place Reds salvage the finale of the three-game set. Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez each had three hits.

Both of Cincinnati's homers came off Patrick Corbin (5-2), who gave up a season-high six runs and eight hits in six innings.

Paul Goldschmidt and John Ryan Murphy went deep for the Diamondbacks, who have dropped 16 of 20 overall. Sal Romano (3-6) pitched five innings in his first win since May 4, and Raisel Iglesias got four outs for his ninth save.

PADRES 3, MARLINS 2

Pinch-hitter Hunter Renfroe's infield single in the ninth inning led to two runs when third baseman Miguel Rojas followed with a throwing error, lifting San Diego to victory over Miami.

Closer Brad Ziegler (0-5) coughed up a one-run lead when he loaded the bases with one out. Renfroe hit a chopper to Rojas, who was charging. He double-clutched his throw, which was low to first baseman Justin Bour. When the ball skipped away from Bour, Freddy Galvis came home with the winning run.

Matt Strahm (1-2) got the win for working the final two innings.

GIANTS 7, ROCKIES 4

Brandon Crawford kept up his May hitting surge by lining a pair of singles, Gorkys Hernandez had a diving catch in center field to thwart a rally, as San Francisco avoided being swept with a win over Colorado Rockies. Crawford was 2 for 5 with an RBI. He's hitting .412 this month, raising his season average from .189 to .307.

Derek Holland (3-6) settled down after giving up a three-run homer to Nolan Arenado in the first. The left-hander allowed four runs in five innings to help the Giants snap a three-game skid. The Giants' bullpen allowed three hits the rest of the way, with Hunter Strickland getting Arenado to pop up with two on to end the game and earn his 11th save.

Between four strikeouts, Evan Longoria delivered a run-scoring triple in the fifth off reliever Harrison Musgrave (0-1) that staked the Giants to a 5-4 lead. Over the three-game series, Longoria also had two homers and two doubles.

Hernandez hauled in the catch of the night in the fifth with two on and two out. He dove to snare a sinking liner by Carlos Gonzalez, who tossed his batting helmet in frustration.

DODGERS 8, PHILLIES 2

Ross Stripling struck out nine over seven strong innings, Matt Kemp homered and drove in four runs, as Los Angeles beat Philadelphia. Stripling (3-1), who gave up a run and four hits, has won each of his last three starts and lowered his ERA as a starter to 2.18, with a 1.68 mark overall.

Kemp had an RBI double in the first inning, a two-run home run in the third and a sacrifice fly in the eighth as he recorded his team-leading 16th multi-hit game and second in two nights. His two hits moved him into the National League lead with a .345 batting average.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin (1-2) lasted just four innings, giving up five runs and seven hits. Nick Williams homered for Philadelphia, his sixth of the season and second in two games.

Max Muncy also hit a home run for the Dodgers, his seventh, just two batters before Kemp also went deep against Eflin.

The Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw, coming off the disabled list, to the mound Thursday as they attempt to win their fourth consecutive series. The Dodgers had not won more than two consecutive series before this current run. Kershaw is making his first start in nearly a month after being sidelined with left biceps tendonitis.

