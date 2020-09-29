Tokyo 2020 collects 24.5 tons of used plastic for creation of victory ceremony podiums

olympics

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) announced Monday that it has successfully collected enough plastic to create the podiums to be used in all Olympic and Paralympic victory ceremonies, engaging the whole population of Japan in the podium production process in an historic Games first.

Launched in June 2019, the Recycled Plastic Victory Ceremony Podium Project mobilized citizens to donate used household plastics for recycling, with the cooperation of major retailers and 113 schools from across Japan and the active participation of P&G Group offices and organizations. Thanks to their immense cooperation, 24.5 tons of used plastic, equivalent to around 400,000 bottles of laundry detergent weighing 900 grams each, were collected in approximately nine months, allowing the campaign to reach its collection goals by March 2020.

The Tokyo 2020 Games will be the first occasion in the history of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in which members of the public have participated in the collection of used plastic to produce victory ceremony podiums. Resource management is one of the key areas of focus, with Tokyo 2020 setting a target to use recycled materials and to reuse or recycle 99% of all procured items.

This project also contributes to a commitment to facilitate broader involvement of the public in sustainability. A prime example of this commitment is the Tokyo 2020 Medal Project, in which small electronic devices such as used mobile phones were collected from members of the public throughout Japan and recycled, allowing all Olympic and Paralympic gold, silver and bronze medals to be manufactured completely from recycled metals. Tokyo 2020 also aims for a carbon-neutral Games, with 100% of the electricity used in venues to come from renewable sources.

