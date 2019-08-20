Tokyo 2020 finalizes list of 30 Live Site venues

olympics

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) on Monday finalized its selection of 30 Tokyo 2020 Live Site venues in nine prefectures across Japan. It includes one new venue that has been added in Hamamatsu city, Shizuoka Prefecture.

All Live Sites are located in areas hosting Tokyo 2020 competitive events or in the Tohoku and Kumamoto regions, which were hit by natural disasters in 2011 and 2016.

Operated in conjunction with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and various other organizations, the Live Sites will be set up and decorated in such a way that visitors will be able to really feel the atmosphere of the Games the minute they set foot inside them. The Live Sites will welcome visitors and spectators from around the world during the Tokyo 2020 Games, allowing them to view live broadcasts of Olympic and Paralympic competition on huge screens and participate in a variety of events, thereby giving them the chance to share in the overall excitement.

The Live Sites will also feature stage events, as well as provide visitors with an opportunity to try out Olympic and Paralympic sports themselves.

