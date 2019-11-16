Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The IOC's John Coates said the decision was made after the world championships in Doha, which saw dozens of athletes receive medical attention in hot and humid conditions Photo: AFP
olympics

Tokyo 2020 marathon move decision 'final', says IOC's Coates

9 Comments
By Natsuko Fukue
TOKYO

The decision to move the Tokyo 2020 marathon and race-walking events to northern Japan is "final", the International Olympic Committee's John Coates said Friday despite opposition from local officials.

Coates, chairman of the IOC's Coordination Commission, said the decision was made after the world championships in Doha, which saw dozens of athletes receive medical attention in hot and humid conditions.

"The IOC was shocked by what we saw in Doha in very similar conditions in terms of temperature and humidity to what's expected here in Tokyo," he said, adding that the IOC had the "health and welfare of the athletes" in mind.

Coates met Friday with Tokyo's Gov Yuriko Koike, who earlier in the day said she was opposed to the plan to move the events to the city of Sapporo and described it as a "bolt from the blue".

Coates said he recognized the "great disappointment" of people in Tokyo, but said the decision was final, even if city officials insist they still want to host the events.

"It's not a matter of if the Tokyo government insists, the decision has been taken," said Coates, answering "no" when asked if there was any chance the events could still be staged in Tokyo.

Worries about Tokyo's notoriously hot and humid summer weather have dogged preparations for the Games, with the organizers investing significantly in measures including a special heat-mitigating coating on the roads earmarked for the marathon.

Coates said other options that have been mooted, including starting the events as early as 3:00 am, were impractical because of transportation issues and the difficulty of filming in the dark.

He said the IOC would propose holding the medal ceremonies for the events in Tokyo, as well as a parade through the city's streets featuring athletes.

There would also be discussions about the economic losses incurred as a result of the decision, he added.

Koike repeated that she had been "very surprised" by the decision.

"Unfortunately we haven't been given a reason that's convincing to everyone," she told reporters.

The IOC announced earlier this month it wanted to move the marathons and race-walking events north, a proposal apparently made without consulting either Tokyo or Sapporo officials.

Earlier Friday, Koike told Japan's Fuji TV she "didn't agree with (moving events to) Sapporo" and said the local government was still considering counter-proposals.

"There are voices among Tokyo residents who want explanations as to why this situation is occurring, and if a word from on high simply decides everything," she said.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Login to comment

awesome! koike must be flipping mad

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Worries about Tokyo's notoriously hot and humid summer weather have dogged preparations for the Games, 

BULL, the only thing the IOC was worried about until now, was just how much money they could pull in to their coffers. Now that the preparations are so far along that they can not turn back, they use Doha as the excuse to force changes. (My opinion here)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

There are voices among Tokyo residents who want explanations as to why this situation is occurring, and if a word from on high simply decides everything," she said.

How poetic, "voices who want explanations" "word from on high"...lol!

Seems to me that if the "word from on high" came from a Japanese source, everyone would just suck through their teeth, say a quick "shoganai" and deal with it.

Because it came from someone from gaikokuland they feel it's ok to question the demand!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

There is still the question of who is going to pay for the cost of staging the marathon in Sapporo. Koike is adamant that Tokyo won't. Also, I read the other day that Sapporo will require a ton of money to make the necessary alterations to Sapporo Dome for the marathon. They need to create a large entrance for runners to enter the dome from the street at the end of the race and they need to lay down an oval running course around the dome for the final lap. After the Olympics, they then have to put everything back to how it was.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

IOC had the "health and welfare of the athletes" in mind.

Gov Yuriko Koike, who earlier in the day said she was opposed to the plan to move the events to the city of Sapporo and described it as a "bolt from the blue".

Health and welfare of the athletes, not that complicated.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Typical IOC arrogance.... countries need to take a stand against the IOC and instead of falling all over themselves to host the Olympics need to tell Coates and his pals the conditions upon they will accept this over-rated circus. How many countries have actually benefited from hosting the Olympics? Very, very few I suspect.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So why did the IOC give Tokyo the Olympics in the first place? Did they not know that August in Tokyo is really hot and humid? As long as we are changing things, how about moving the Olympics to October, like in 1964?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

"There are voices among Tokyo residents who want explanations as to why this situation is occurring, and if a word from on high simply decides everything," she said.

Here's why: Welcome to culture clash, Tokyo. You're simply witnessing a foreign management style. That's how many organizations decide things. Someone with the authority to do so changes course midstream without consultation of any kind and the team gets on with making it happen. Of course, that method of decision making is foreign to Japan which relies on meetings and pre-meeting meetings before any question can be settled.

The IOC is a body which works in that manner and they make all the final decisions concerning the Olympics whatever country they are in. It's part of the agreement between the host country and the IOC. No input is necessary. Call it arrogance if you like, but that's how it is.

That does not satisfy the question of why the IOC gave the games to Tokyo at the height of summer in the first place. That quite mystifies me. However, now that they have, they're in charge and no number of locals who want explanations will make any difference.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He said the IOC would propose holding the medal ceremonies for the events in Tokyo, as well as a parade through the city's streets featuring athletes.

I hope it's in air conditioned vehicles.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

