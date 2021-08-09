Olympic exodus begins in Tokyo

Nearly 10,000 Olympic athletes, support staff and officials are expected to depart from Haneda and Narita airports on Monday.
Athletes could be seen leaving in buses one after the other from the Olympic Village in Harumi, Tokyo, from about 9:30 a.m.
Haneda airport’s international departure lobby was packed throughout the morning and early afternoon.
Parts of the athletes’ village will be modified to cater to Paralympians, some of whom have already arrived in Japan and are training at camps in other prefectures before moving to Tokyo.
The Paralympics, in which about 4,400 athletes will participate, start on Aug 24 and end on Sept 5.
snowymountainhell
Best wishes to ALL and “safe journeys” home.
snowymountainhell
Not quite sure if the woman pictured here is rushing the Italian gold-medalist for a ‘selfie’ together or,
to chastise him for not wearing his mask in the crowded airport.
Perhaps someone was overheard saying “Karen,…please stop! It’s just not ‘Your’ business!” -
P. Smith
This means all those athletes not representing the US will be returning to their homes, lives, and practice facilities in the US such as Naomi Osaka.
Simian Lane
That’s a whole lotta gold they taking with ‘em
Jim
Would be interesting to know when IOC officials - Bach, Coates, Coe departed - now that it is over and their bank accounts are filled to the brim I guess they would have been the first ones to leave Japan - of course in their private jets and first class all the way back home???
Dave
Not looking very healthy, but what can you do? Make the best of it'
Sven Asai
That logistics procedure alone is quite a load of CO2 blowing into Tokyo and Earth’s sky.
Iron Lad
Bye bye people, good trips home.
Reckless
Thank you for the wonderful 2 short weeks.
Commodore Perry
P. SmithToday 05:09 pm JST
And Kanao Igarashi.
Cricky
Get in do whatever get out please, then the old folk in charge might semi, quasi focus on what their quasi jobs are.
Texas A&M Aggie
Many, many thanks to all the elite athletes who made this Olympics worth waiting a year for to watch; especially my nation that won the total medal count hands down with 113. USA, the undisputed champion of this Summer Olympiad!!!
snowymountainhell
Understood @Cricky 5:59pm: Companies are cutting extraneous, temp Olympic support staff effective Tues morning.
They can look forward to that email. . . Or, text.
CarlosTakanakana
@Simian Lane
I was surprised to learn today that the gold medals are gold plated silver medals. So maybe not so much gold.
livvy
Please, please everyone continue to diligently wear masks and take whatever precautions you can to prevent the spread of coronavirus!
The variant is a very opportunistic hitchhiker. Prevent clusters!!
John
Even the non-medal winners are smiling like Cheshire Cats.
Getting the hell outta here....
kurisupisu
Not a chance to sightsee?
What a marvelous chance it would have been to try the food,nightlife,mountain vistas, shopping and all the great beaches hinge that Japan has to offer.
What a massive shame!
rainyday
Goodbye. I wish the IOC wasn’t a corrupt slimebag organization, otherwise I would have watched some of you compete.
Mark
Glad it's over, congrats to all involved for pulling off the most unusual Olympics ever. Thank you all and have a safe trip home.
as_the_crow_flies
Clearly now they are all heading out, the organisers don't give a toss whether they observe social distancing, so it:s a free for all there. But glad to see most are wearing masks, even though they are packed in together. Probably the first time huge groups have been able to get together, apart from packing into buses together for transit, so I can imagine how special these moments are for them. Here's hoping none of them picked up corona while here and they don't go and seed it back in their own countries. I wish them well, but pity us left behind picking up the - what is it? - $17bn tab for their 2 week jaunt, which we will be paying for through taxes and cut public services for the next 3 or 4 decades.
Rudolph Andrew Furtado
Thanks for the excellent conduction of a games that few thought would be possible before the opening ceremony on Friday(23/7/2021) and which will forever be remembered as the Tokyo 2020 Television Olympic Games" as the competitors performed to empty stadiums and a Worldwide television audience. Thanks to the officials, athletes and the people of Japan for making the "Tokyo Olympics 2020" possible and providing sporting entertainment in the wake of a Worldwide "Covid 19" pandemic .
dan
Thanks for costing us 17 billion dollars I am so glad my tax money was used so wisely and for such a good cause !
( Yes I am being sarcastic)
3RENSHO
Do they have to be virus-tested on the way out?
Oxycodin
Bye bye sayonara dudes hope you enjoyed your medals
socrateos
https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3144305/despite-pandemic-world-can-be-proud-these-olympic-games
Designer 02
I wish them well but......
Looks like a super spreader event right there.
Of course they are maintaining the bubble with no risk to aand no contact with locals (the airport presumably runs unstaffed)......
Pukey2
Almost as crowded as Heathrow Airport.
Mark
Yes. 27 golds for Japan, Congratulations.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Safe trip home but look at the Japan approved social distancing…… your leaving so we don’t care logic..maybe
Mark
Love the Olympics, just can't stand the IOC and it's leadership. Congratulations to all the athletes.
kaimycahl
Personally with all the negativity surrounded the Olympics I must say the people of Japan did a exceptional job with the way they were forced to put on the games. Yes there were protesters but in spite of it all. The island nation did very well. If there were any hiccups they were not broadcasted. Those who were at the venues behaved as told, no cheering but clapping was okay. Great job Japan when we all know one country that I will not name wanted to see you fail. Speaking of that country a post earlier boasted about China leading in the metal count and how far ahead they were over the Americans. That was early in the Olympics, where is that boaster now. I hear Crickets!! Remember its not how you start, its how you finish!! Read the medal count, I hope you are not disappointed same results as always! Great job Japan
socrateos
Neil B.
https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3144305/despite-pandemic-world-can-be-proud-these-olympic-games?module=perpetual_scroll&pgtype=article&campaign=3144305#comments
Wobot
Good, they've gone. Now the rest of us can get on with life without having to worry about ruining something we would never even get to enjoy anyway
Now the real party starts!
purple_depressed_bacon
I see they got tired of social distancing...
Iron Lad
This has ended so well, it's borderlines strange.
Thank again Japan, somehow you dodged a bullet and made the successful run.
jeancolmar
Everything else aside, holding the Olympics during a pandemic was crazy.
knightsofraiden
Thank you for the memories and have a safe journey back!
quercetum
You can see they're taking whole boxes of spicy Korean noodles back with them.
quercetum
On second hand it's advertising on the carts.
CrashTestDummy
That is a super spreader event at the airport. Never seen Narita or Haneda that insanely crowded ever. It looks like chaos there. Lol.
CrashTestDummy
At first glance it looks like it. Lol. However, those are Korean noodle advertisements on the back of the luggage carts.
B. Jay
Thank you Japan for hosting safe Olympics in a pandemic.