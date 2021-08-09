Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs shows the gold medals he won in the men's 100 meters and 4x100 relay as he checks in at Tokyo's Haneda airport on his way back to Italy, on Monday. Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
tokyo 2020 olympics

Olympic exodus begins in Tokyo

42 Comments
TOKYO

Nearly 10,000 Olympic athletes, support staff and officials are expected to depart from Haneda and Narita airports on Monday.

Athletes could be seen leaving in buses one after the other from the Olympic Village in Harumi, Tokyo, from about 9:30 a.m.

Haneda airport’s international departure lobby was packed throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Parts of the athletes’ village will be modified to cater to Paralympians, some of whom have already arrived in Japan and are training at camps in other prefectures before moving to Tokyo.

The Paralympics, in which about 4,400 athletes will participate, start on Aug 24 and end on Sept 5.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

42 Comments
Login to comment

Best wishes to ALL and “safe journeys” home.

9 ( +18 / -9 )

Not quite sure if the woman pictured here is rushing the Italian gold-medalist for a ‘selfie’ together or,

to chastise him for not wearing his mask in the crowded airport.

- “Lamont Marcell Jacobs shows the gold medals he won in the men's 100 meters and 4x100 relay as he checks in at Tokyo's Haneda airport on his way back to Italy, on Monday.” -

Perhaps someone was overheard saying “Karen,…please stop! It’s just not ‘Your’ business!” -

-4 ( +7 / -11 )

This means all those athletes not representing the US will be returning to their homes, lives, and practice facilities in the US such as Naomi Osaka.

2 ( +19 / -17 )

That’s a whole lotta gold they taking with ‘em

1 ( +8 / -7 )

Would be interesting to know when IOC officials - Bach, Coates, Coe departed - now that it is over and their bank accounts are filled to the brim I guess they would have been the first ones to leave Japan - of course in their private jets and first class all the way back home???

24 ( +32 / -8 )

Not looking very healthy, but what can you do? Make the best of it'

2 ( +7 / -5 )

That logistics procedure alone is quite a load of CO2 blowing into Tokyo and Earth’s sky.

16 ( +18 / -2 )

Bye bye people, good trips home.

2 ( +8 / -6 )

Thank you for the wonderful 2 short weeks.

0 ( +18 / -18 )

P. SmithToday  05:09 pm JST

This means all those athletes not representing the US will be returning to their homes, lives, and practice facilities in the US such as Naomi Osaka.

And Kanao Igarashi.

-11 ( +1 / -12 )

Get in do whatever get out please, then the old folk in charge might semi, quasi focus on what their quasi jobs are.

10 ( +13 / -3 )

Many, many thanks to all the elite athletes who made this Olympics worth waiting a year for to watch; especially my nation that won the total medal count hands down with 113. USA, the undisputed champion of this Summer Olympiad!!!

-29 ( +8 / -37 )

Understood @Cricky 5:59pm: Companies are cutting extraneous, temp Olympic support staff effective Tues morning.

“This must be a huge relief” -

They can look forward to that email. . . Or, text.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

@Simian Lane

That’s a whole lotta gold they taking with ‘em

I was surprised to learn today that the gold medals are gold plated silver medals. So maybe not so much gold.

12 ( +12 / -0 )

Please, please everyone continue to diligently wear masks and take whatever precautions you can to prevent the spread of coronavirus!

The variant is a very opportunistic hitchhiker. Prevent clusters!!

3 ( +9 / -6 )

Even the non-medal winners are smiling like Cheshire Cats.

Getting the hell outta here....

6 ( +11 / -5 )

Not a chance to sightsee?

What a marvelous chance it would have been to try the food,nightlife,mountain vistas, shopping and all the great beaches hinge that Japan has to offer.

What a massive shame!

8 ( +13 / -5 )

Goodbye. I wish the IOC wasn’t a corrupt slimebag organization, otherwise I would have watched some of you compete.

22 ( +22 / -0 )

Glad it's over, congrats to all involved for pulling off the most unusual Olympics ever. Thank you all and have a safe trip home.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

Clearly now they are all heading out, the organisers don't give a toss whether they observe social distancing, so it:s a free for all there. But glad to see most are wearing masks, even though they are packed in together. Probably the first time huge groups have been able to get together, apart from packing into buses together for transit, so I can imagine how special these moments are for them. Here's hoping none of them picked up corona while here and they don't go and seed it back in their own countries. I wish them well, but pity us left behind picking up the - what is it? - $17bn tab for their 2 week jaunt, which we will be paying for through taxes and cut public services for the next 3 or 4 decades.

8 ( +11 / -3 )

Thanks for the excellent conduction of a games that few thought would be possible before the opening ceremony on Friday(23/7/2021) and which will forever be remembered as the Tokyo 2020 Television Olympic Games" as the competitors performed to empty stadiums and a Worldwide television audience. Thanks to the officials, athletes and the people of Japan for making the "Tokyo Olympics 2020" possible and providing sporting entertainment in the wake of a Worldwide "Covid 19" pandemic .

-5 ( +6 / -11 )

Thanks for costing us 17 billion dollars I am so glad my tax money was used so wisely and for such a good cause !

( Yes I am being sarcastic)

16 ( +16 / -0 )

Do they have to be virus-tested on the way out?

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Bye bye sayonara dudes hope you enjoyed your medals

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Despite the pandemic, world can be proud of these Olympic Games

Tokyo 2020 is a landmark example to a world trying to maintain normal life in uncharted territory

Last night’s closing ceremony ended a controversial chapter of Olympic history which, hopefully, will never be repeated. That said, Tokyo has all but pulled off an unlikely triumph. It seems to have confounded the worst fears of an outbreak, although we do not know for sure yet as athletes return home.

It would be mean-spirited now not to say congratulations to the Tokyo organising committee, the International Olympic Committee and Japan for a job well done in unimaginably difficult circumstances.

https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3144305/despite-pandemic-world-can-be-proud-these-olympic-games

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

I wish them well but......

Looks like a super spreader event right there.

Of course they are maintaining the bubble with no risk to aand no contact with locals (the airport presumably runs unstaffed)......

7 ( +10 / -3 )

Almost as crowded as Heathrow Airport.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Yes. 27 golds for Japan, Congratulations.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

Safe trip home but look at the Japan approved social distancing…… your leaving so we don’t care logic..maybe

1 ( +5 / -4 )

Love the Olympics, just can't stand the IOC and it's leadership. Congratulations to all the athletes.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Personally with all the negativity surrounded the Olympics I must say the people of Japan did a exceptional job with the way they were forced to put on the games. Yes there were protesters but in spite of it all. The island nation did very well. If there were any hiccups they were not broadcasted. Those who were at the venues behaved as told, no cheering but clapping was okay. Great job Japan when we all know one country that I will not name wanted to see you fail. Speaking of that country a post earlier boasted about China leading in the metal count and how far ahead they were over the Americans. That was early in the Olympics, where is that boaster now. I hear Crickets!! Remember its not how you start, its how you finish!! Read the medal count, I hope you are not disappointed same results as always! Great job Japan

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

Neil B.

I must admit, I was not in favour of the Tokyo Olympics going ahead, from a non-participant, scientific and what I thought was caring point of view. I was proven wrong.....the Games were superior given the circumstances, the infection rates minimal, the inspiration and enjoyment provided by the competitors was super! A huge well done to all....thank you for doing what many, including myself, thought could not be done or if done, would suffer from so much lack of focus, etc., as to be not really an Olympics. But the participants, the competitors, the coverage, the results, the atmosphere of comradery and friendship was still there and awesome. The performances were awe-inspiring and the aim of motivating the young to follow sport with the right values was super! JOB WELL DONE by all.....thank you from this Olympic supporter who momentarily waivered and was proved monumentally wrong!

https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3144305/despite-pandemic-world-can-be-proud-these-olympic-games?module=perpetual_scroll&pgtype=article&campaign=3144305#comments

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Good, they've gone. Now the rest of us can get on with life without having to worry about ruining something we would never even get to enjoy anyway

Now the real party starts!

8 ( +8 / -0 )

I see they got tired of social distancing...

8 ( +8 / -0 )

This has ended so well, it's borderlines strange.

Thank again Japan, somehow you dodged a bullet and made the successful run.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Everything else aside, holding the Olympics during a pandemic was crazy.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Thank you for the memories and have a safe journey back!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

You can see they're taking whole boxes of spicy Korean noodles back with them.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

On second hand it's advertising on the carts.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

That is a super spreader event at the airport. Never seen Narita or Haneda that insanely crowded ever. It looks like chaos there. Lol.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

quercetum

You can see they're taking whole boxes of spicy Korean noodles back with them.

At first glance it looks like it. Lol. However, those are Korean noodle advertisements on the back of the luggage carts.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Thank you Japan for hosting safe Olympics in a pandemic.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog