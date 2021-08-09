Olympic gold medalist Chopra returns to India as superstar

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was given a rousing welcome as he arrived home in India on Monday after winning the men’s javelin event in Tokyo and securing the country’s first-ever athletics gold.
In a cricket-mad country, Chopra’s Olympic win was seen as a triumph for the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people, catapulting the 23-year-old to stardom.
Hundreds of people gathered at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to greet Chopra, who gave the V-for-victory sign as he looked over the crowd.
Chopra and other members of the Indian Olympic team received flower garlands as they left the airport. People held Indian flags and chanted “Bharat mata ki jai” (Long live mother India).
“I feel very happy that I am getting so much respect from the people,” Chopra said.
A nationwide celebration erupted the moment he won the gold medal on Saturday. Rewards started flowing for Chopra, with several state governments and private organizations honoring him for his achievement.
Chopra, the son of a farmer, won the javelin title with a personal-best throw of 87.58 meters. His gold was India’s seventh medal in Tokyo, its best-ever Olympic showing and surpassing the six it won in London in 2012.
Apart from Chopra’s gold, India won two silver medals and four bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics. The silver medals came from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya. The bronze medals were won by shuttler P.V. Sindhu, the men’s hockey team, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and wrestler Bajrang Punia.
Chopra is the second Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics after sport shooter Abhinav Bindra won gold at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
BackpackingNepal
Desi Variant has developed with that crowd.
Rudolph Andrew Furtado
As a addictive sports fan and a lifelong fitness fanatic living in Mumbai sincerely hope that Neeraj.Chopra's gold medal at Tokyo 2020 is the beginning of renaissance in Indian track and field events.We Indians are otherwise totally devoted to the sport of " CRICKET" and most cricketers are dollar multimillionaires through the sport.Hope in future besides Neeraj.Chopra Indian track and field has a few athletic dollar millionaires, once considered a dream before Neeraj.Chopra got India its first Olympic gold medal in " Track & Field".
Speed
Can you not wear your mask more incorrectly?
"Let's all wear masks and meet the Gold Medalist but let's put them under our chins. Oh, and get close to, touch my body and breathe all over me."
Gee, I wonder how the delta variant spread so quickly over there.
Iron Lad
Good luck to India.