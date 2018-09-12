Tokyo 2020 to begin recruitment of Games volunteers on Sept 26

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) announced Wednesday that it will start inviting applications for the Tokyo 2020 Games volunteer program from Sept 26.

Volunteers will provide valuable support for the operation of the Games in a variety of roles at competition venues and at the Athletes’ Village, and their contribution will be a key factor in the Games' success.

When to apply: From 1 p.m. on Wednesday Sept 26 until December 2018. The exact closing date for applications will be announced on the Tokyo 2020 website at a later date

How to apply: On Tokyo 2020’s website.

Volunteer roles: Games volunteers will have a unique opportunity to provide support in a number of areas, including spectator guidance, competition operation and media operation. They will be deployed in various locations including competition venues and the Athletes’ Village.

Who is eligible: Applicants must fulfill the following two requirements: Born prior to April 1, 2002, and be Japanese nationals or persons with valid visas permitting residence in Japan during the volunteer period (including temporary visitors).

Tokyo 2020 is seeking to offer up to 80,000 volunteer opportunities. It welcomes applications from all people with a passion to contribute to the success of the Games.

In parallel, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans to recruit City Volunteers who will welcome and support the large number of foreign tourists expected to take the opportunity of the Tokyo 2020 Games to visit Tokyo. Please refer to their website for more information.

