Tokyo 2020 unveils details of Olympic flame arrival ceremony

olympics

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) on Friday unveiled details of the Olympic flame arrival ceremony, the first event of the overall Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay to be held on Japanese soil. Due to take place on March 20, this ceremony will mark the arrival in Japan of the Olympic flame from Greece.

On March 12, the Olympic flame will be lit at the historic site of ancient Olympia in Greece. After a week-long initial leg of the Olympic torch relay in Greece, a flame hand-over ceremony will take place at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens on March 19. A special aircraft bearing the name “Tokyo 2020 Go” will transport the Olympic flame to Japan, landing at JASDF Matsushima Air Base in Miyagi Prefecture on March 20. Upon its arrival in Japan, Tokyo 2020 will host an arrival ceremony to welcome the flame. Local children from Ishinomaki city, Higashi-matsushima city and Onagawa-cho in Miyagi Prefecture will welcome the symbolic Olympic flame.

Tadahiro Nomura and Saori Yoshida will undertake the role of delivering the Olympic flame from Greece to Japan together with Tokyo 2020 representatives. During the arrival ceremony, they will have the responsibility of unveiling the flame in its first appearance on Japanese soil.

Retired Japanese Olympic wrestler Yoshida commented, “When I brought back the Olympic flag from Rio de Janeiro as captain of the Japanese Olympic delegation, my heart swelled with pride knowing that Tokyo’s turn was coming. I retired from wrestling afterwards, and it is now such an honor for me to fulfill this important role in bringing back the Olympic flame from Greece. I will be readying myself for it."

Added Japanese judo Olympian Nomura: “I am very honored to take on the important role of bringing the flame, the symbol of the Olympics, from Greece to Japan. The Olympics for me is a special stage and I have devoted my entire life to challenging myself to perform on it. Best of all, Greece brings back a lot of good memories for me. I would like to fulfill this great responsibility with the pride and the joy of delivering the Olympic Flame, which will be lit in ancient Olympia, to Japan with my own hands.”

© Japan Today