Tokyo 2020 unveils Paralympic torchbearer uniforms

Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay official ambassadors Satomi Ishihara, Aki Taguchi, Mikoo Date and Takeshi Tomizawa wear the torch relay uniforms during the "One Year to Go" ceremony celebrating one year out from the start of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday.

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) on Sunday unveiled the torchbearer uniforms that will be worn by participants in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic torch relay. Based on the Torch Relay’s concept “Share Your Light”, and incorporating the core Tokyo 2020 checkered motif, the design of the uniform embodies the vision of new partnerships between humans, and between humans and society.

During the torch relay, flames will be lit separately in each of the 47 prefectures of Japan, as well as Stoke Mandeville, the Paralympic movement’s birthplace in Great Britain, and the flames will be merged into a single flame in Tokyo before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The design of the uniform is intended to reflect the way flames are converging from all over Japan, and the enthusiasm of the various groups of torchbearers who will proudly carry them. Moreover, the checkered pattern has traditionally been considered to bring good fortune in Japan, and in this design it is used to depict the light emitted by the Paralympic flame.

Each individual flame increases its brightness as it merges with the following flame; when all of the flames have come together into a single flame, they shine with a new harmonious light. Throughout the relay, they will build excitement and expectation in anticipation of the opening of the Paralympics Games.

Daisuke Obana, uniform design director, commented, “The idea behind this design is that the flames congregating from all over Japan are expressed with the traditional ichimatsu checkered pattern, which has traditionally been regarded as a symbol of good fortune in Japan. Its aim is to help express the thoughts and enthusiasm of the groups of three torchbearers. I hope that excitement for the Paralympic Games will build up nationwide and around the world with the thoughts and enthusiasm of the runners wearing these uniforms.”

