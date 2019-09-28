Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Around 3.2 million tickets to the 2020 Olympics were sold in the first phase of sales Photo: AFP/File
sports

Tokyo 2020 voids 6,900 Olympic tickets bought with fake IDs

By Charly Triballeau
TOKYO

Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics said Friday they have invalidated nearly 7,000 tickets worth $1.6 million after discovering they were purchased with fraudulent identities through an online lottery.

"Tokyo 2020 understands that there have been large-scale purchases following the first wave of the Olympic ticket lottery applications from a large number of IDs registered with false personal information," the organizers said in a statement.

"About 30,000 fraudulent IDs were generated" during a first-round online lottery to secure tickets for the summer games, the statement said. "Altogether, about 6,900 tickets for 150 sessions were purchased using these fraudulent IDs, with a face value of about 180 million yen."

There were no details on who is suspected of creating the fake identities to carry out the purchases, though local media reported that the organizing committee suspected a specific group was behind the plan.

Organizers said they were consulting with police and "will continue to monitor illegal applications during the second lottery sale."

A first wave of Olympic tickets went on sale for Japanese residents only in May, with would-be spectators required to sign up online by creating a profile and choosing which seats they wanted a chance to buy in a lottery system.

Around 3.2 million tickets were sold in the first phase of sales, with a second phase organised in August for those who missed out the first time around.

Olympic tickets can only be resold through an official Tokyo 2020 resale site, and organizers warned that any tickets bought via other resellers would also be invalidated.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Fraud follows most popular sporting events around the world.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

