An audit has found the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games cost about 20 percent more than the final figure reported by organizers. Photo: AFP
sports

Tokyo Olympics cost 20% more than organizers reported: audit

TOKYO

Last year's pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics cost 20 percent more than the final figure reported by the organizing committee, according to an analysis by Japan's audit board.

A report issued late Wednesday found the Games cost 1.7 trillion yen, up from the 1.42 trillion yen reported by Tokyo 2020 earlier this year.

The audit board said organizers had incorrectly failed to include some Olympic-linked government spending on items including anti-doping measures, athlete training, Japanese food at the athletes village and the Olympic stadium.

And its report urged the government in the future to "reveal the total costs in a timely manner when it is substantially involved in a major event."

The 2013 bid for the Tokyo Games estimated the event would cost just 734 billion yen, but costs gradually ballooned, with a pandemic postponement adding to the bill.

Asked about the costs Thursday, government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters "the government takes the points raised seriously and will respond appropriately", without offering details.

The Games were held a year later than planned because of the pandemic -- the first Olympics postponed in peacetime -- and spectators were banned from nearly all events, which were held under strict COVID-19 countermeasures.

Japanese prosecutors are currently investigating a string of bid-rigging allegations associated with sponsorship deals at the Tokyo Games.

On Thursday, a former executive of a major clothing company appeared in court on allegations of bribing a Tokyo 2020 official and admitted offering money to secure sponsorship rights for his firm, national broadcaster NHK said.

The corruption scandal has cast a shadow over the northern city of Sapporo's bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics.

Officials there this week announced they would stop holding promotional events for the bid and now hold a nationwide poll to gauge support.

A report issued late Wednesday found the Games cost 1.7 trillion yen, 

1.7 trillion yen, which is 2.3 times greater than the planned 734 billion yen submitted to the International Olympic Committee in 2013 at the time of Japan's bid. 

Separately, the board also calculated that the government spent 1.3 trillion yen on 329 projects that contributed to the games, such as immigration checks and improving the accuracy of weather forecasts.

The addition of this figure and 685 billion yen in games-related expenses publicized by the Tokyo metropolitan government would result in the total ballooning to over 3.6 trillion yen.

Or 3.6 trillion yen, which is 4.9 times greater.

Our Japanese government continues to demonstrate an inability to provide accurate estimates, or an exceptional ability to deceive its people.

Has everybody noticed that Koike is still hiding because all these scandals about the Tokyo Olympics is still in the press?

