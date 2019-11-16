Defiant Koike confronts IOC over moving Olympic marathon

The IOC has a full-blown fight on its hands trying to move next year's Olympic marathon from steamy Tokyo to the cooler northern city of Sapporo.
The powerful Olympic body is up against Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, who was once viewed as a possible Japanese prime minister candidate and is one of the country's most astute politicians.
She's now casting herself as the champion of the 35 million people who live in greater Tokyo, who want their metropolis showcased as runners wind over streets lined by shrines, temples and skyscrapers.
The marathons and race walks are also some of the few events that allow free admission, a precious commodity with Olympic tickets hard to find in Japan.
At the opening Wednesday of three days of meetings with the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo officials, Koike lashed out at the proposed change announced suddenly two week ago by the IOC.
"It is my wish for the marathon and race walk to be held in Tokyo," Koike said, speaking both in English and Japanese.
Sitting at a front table with top IOC officials John Coates and Christophe Dubi — and facing hundreds of sponsors and Olympic officials — Koike said the announcement "came as a tremendous shock."
"We consider it an unprecedented turn of events for the IOC to make such an abrupt proposal with no consultation or discussion whatsoever with the host city Tokyo," Koike said.
The IOC said it made the move after seeing runners collapse in extreme heat at marathons at the world track and field championships earlier this month in Doha, Qatar.
IOC President Thomas Bach saw the television scenes and doesn't want them repeated to billions of Olympic viewers.
"This was a decision that was taken quickly," Coates acknowledged. "It was a decision that was taken as a consequence of what we saw in Doha."
At one point Koike looked down the front table at Dubi, the Olympic Games executive director, and reminded him that earlier this year he had lauded Tokyo's measures to beat the summer heat: running early, providing shade for fans, and installing heat-resistant pavement.
"They were highly evaluated by you Mr Dubi. Right?" she asked.
He nodded in agreement with Koike.
Koike said in the next several days she wanted a "detailed explanation ... that can be understood by the people of Tokyo."
Coates, a powerful IOC member and lawyer from Australia who oversees frequent inspections of Tokyo's progress, has repeatedly said the IOC will go ahead with its plans.
He said he had already told Koike this. But he said the IOC, Koike, representatives from the national government, and local organizers would meet Friday in a working group.
But again, he suggested it was a done deal.
"I see this very much as using that political working group to set the framework as to how we implement these changes in a way that is acceptable to everyone," Coates said.
On Tuesday, political allies of Koike in the municipal legislature told a news conference that moving the marathon would cost at least $34 billion yen (about $310 million). Maybe more.
They also raised questions about who will pay for any changes — or reimburse Tokyo — and did not rule out a lawsuit.
Tokyo city officials acknowledge the city is hot in the summer. But so were Olympics in Atlanta in 1996 and Athens in 2004. City officials have offered to start the marathon at 5 a.m., which is at sunrise in the Tokyo summer.
Estimates suggest the temperature would be 27 degrees C (81 degrees F) at 5 a.m., and would be 25.4 degrees C (78 degrees F) in Sapporo for a 7 a.m. start.
The starting temperature in Doha for the women's marathon was 32.7 degrees C (91 degrees F).
Tokyo's soaring costs are also a major issue with the Olympics opening on July 24, 2020.
A government audit report last year said Tokyo was spending about $25 billion to organize the Olympics, all of which is public money except for $5.6 billion from a privately financed operating budget.
Tokyo said in its bid in 2013 that the Olympics would cost $7.3 billion.
Toshiro Mori, the head of the organizing committee and a former Japanese prime minister, acknowledge a few days ago that change could be costly.
Toshiro Mori, the head of the organizing committee and a former Japanese prime minister, acknowledge a few days ago that change could be costly.

"Our overall cost has become a humongous amount, so it would cause us pain if the cost is added to our bill," Mori said. "So I mentioned that to Mr Coates, and he said he will look into it. We won't be able to pay if it's a significant damage to our finances. I have reminded him of that."
Akie
Tokyo is a sovereign city and should have a voice on the decision.
Burning Bush
IOC are coming off as real amateurs here. As if heat in August is suddenly a new thing that could not have been anticipated by planners.
What clowns
Chip Star
Japan: The land were a decision is made and then it takes an aeon to change no matter what.
The IOC is correct in having taken the decision as it's clear Koike and the JOC weren't going to do the correct thing.
jiji Xx
carbon footprint much? all these VIP jetsetters..... WOW!!!!!!
SaikoPhysco
Heck, Tokyo paid all that money through "various" channels just to get the Olympics, you'd think they'd at least have the Marathon run in Tokyo.
Yubaru
By the time any "working committee" gets around to making a decision here, the Olympics will be long over!
Akie
IOC is abusive and brutal.
Gorramcowboy
Glad she's giving them an earful. They deserve it entirely.
With their rationale, the entirety of the games shouldn't be held in Tokyo because of temperature and humidity concerns. Hope she's gives them something along those lines too.
Bunch of corrupt, money grubbing criminals the IOC.
rocketpanda
Tokyo during summer is too hot and too humid. They aren’t safe marathon running conditions. Koike is making exaggerated statements saying she wants an explanation for the people of Tokyo. They already know is too hot and humid, no need to grandstand.
The scenes from Doha recently were embarrassing with runners collapsing, going off on stretchers and in ambulances. She is willing to risk lives and safety for the sake of Tokyo’s image. The IOC might seem brash but they are right and didn’t drag their feet in making the decision. If the IOC engaged in discussion with Koike and her members it would have been dragged to the point where it would be too late to change locations.
Chip Star
Riiight. Doing the correct thing is very amateurish.
Clearly it wasn't anticipated by the JOC.
Your criticism is misplaced. This is just the adults stepping in to correct the failures of the clowns running the show.
Burning Bush
What about all the athletes that spent the last 3 years specifically training to run in a high heat environment.
All in vain I guess, the goal posts are being moved at the last minute.
MikeH
Athletes safety should be the priority! So far Tokyo Olympic committee have failed in their plan for showing plans for a safer marathon competition! Changing the time to 3am ( sounds stupid enough ) or having those mist throwing electronic devices installed ( as if it’s not humid enough! ) are crazy! IOC should have looked at this heat issue and plans more deeply before awarding the Olympic Games to Tokyo! Under the table dealings were done to get the games to Tokyo but look at the whole farce now...and more to come!
zizou2016
If the marathon was a paying event, they won’t bother arguing, otherwise it would be a pain to refund tickets. Why not moving other events. It will be the same problem for many outdoor sports.
But in the first place, rather than arguing about the marathon , why not about the timing of the Olympics?
Anyway, Tokyo was chosen and the marathon must stay in Tokyo.
Assume ypur choice guys
gogogo
Lame by all involved.
robert maes
moving the marathon and walking events will not cost Tokyo anything but will save it money. Hokkaido prefecture, Sapporo city and the IOC will be paying for those events. It will save Tokyo money.
As athletes are not paid appearance money at the Olympics, they are cheap to organise, if one knows his business. And Hokkaido organizes half and full marathons since forever.
actually these events will operationally be organized by JAAF and tv broadcasting is done by Ioc Media and Japanese tv.
310 million usd for what as Tokyo would not pay athletes or managers, nor tv production, nor the volunteers. Lack of exposure on tv ? They have 16 whole days to show the same touristic spots and another 14 during the paralympics.
the real cost for these events, are police, security. Operationally i do this with 15 million Usd easily
robert maes
Gorramcowboy
@rocketpanda The IOC shouldn't have awarded the games to Tokyo in the first place due to heat and humidity concerns as another poster has mentioned.
Don't make them out to be concerned about anything other than lining their pockets.
If they really did care for the wellbeing of athletes they would have awarded another city the games or not have given in to American broadcasters pressure (and massive payouts no doubt) and moved the games down the calendar to better temps.
kurisupisu
Koike is typical of her breed-deaf!