Tokyo hosts Discovery Program for Tokyo’s Next Generation of Para Sports Athletes

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Tokyo Sports Association for Persons with Disabilities (TSAD) on Tuesday hosted the Discovery Program for Tokyo’s Next Generation of Para Sports Athletes with the aim of producing new para sports athletes who can represent Tokyo in international competition.

Officials said 113 participants attended -- 41 with physical disabilities, 13 with sight impairments and 59 with mental disabilities.

Since this project started, participants have gone on to compete in international para sport competitions, including four athletes who competed at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

© Japan Today