sports

Tokyo Marathon set to create non-binary option for runners

TOKYO

The Tokyo Marathon Foundation decided Monday to add a non-binary option for regular runners of the annual marathon from next year's race.

The Tokyo Marathon will join other World Marathon Majors such as the Boston Marathon to have a category for those whose gender identity falls outside of male or female.

The next Tokyo Marathon is scheduled for March 2, 2025.

"We try to be the most open race in the world by respecting the diversity and identity of all participants," the foundation said.

The total number of participants has been set at 38,000 as in the previous edition.

No need, just have women (real women) and others.

