Tokyo Olympic CEO reminds visitors that cannabis is banned in Japan

Cannabis has been legalized in some parts of the world. But the chief executive of next year's Tokyo Olympics has reminded potential visitors to the games that the substance is against the law in Japan.
Toshiro Muto of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said at a news conference on Tuesday that at least one member of the executive board brought up the issue at a meeting.
"There are countries and some regions around the world that have relaxed rules recently," Muto said, speaking through an interpreter. "The use of cannabis constitutes a violation of law and that needs to be thoroughly communicated."
Muto said the issue was not on the executive board's formal agenda but came from a concerned member.
"The comment from the member is that it's important that we inform all the participants that use of cannabis is prohibited by law in Japan."
Cannabis is among banned substances listed by the World Anti-Doping Agency for athletes at next year's Tokyo Olympics.
Muto said that Japan would be strong in enforcing anti-doping measure at the games, which open next July.
Japan bans cannabis, but it does have relatively lax anti-smoking rules that allows smoking in many Tokyo restaurants and bars.
However, Tokyo Olympic organizers have enacted tougher anti-smoking rules for games venues. Smoking and the use of vaping devices will be banned at all indoor and outdoor Olympic and Paralympic venues, plus within all perimeter areas of the Tokyo Games.
4 Comments
Login to comment
Chip Star
Remind all you want, but it isn't going to stop everyone.
When I went to a big-name band's concert in Tokyo Dome in 2007, the men's restroom was hot boxed like Snoop Dogg's living room.
Japanese people are slowly waking up to the benefits of marijuana consumption. Too bad the dinosaurs in power are too old to accept reality.
Chip Star
Someone needs to remind this geezer that fraud and bribery are also illegal in Japan.
Yubaru
SO? Want to make it seem like one is OK and the other not? And calling the anti-smoking laws "relatively lax" in comparison to other developed nations, made me spit up my coffee today!
The laws are just paying lip service to demands from outside the country, and with enforcement being next to non existent the laws themselves are a joke!
Omachi
Shucks, just test everybody at the border and refuse entry to anyone who tests positive. Or... build lots of detention centers, since visitors are unlikely to quickly plead guilty.
SaikoPhysco
@Chip Star.... nice come back. That one made me laugh!
Strangerland
Sounds like he's warning the Canadians!