sports

Tokyo Olympic ticket refund applications to open in November

TOKYO

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics will open applications in November for refunds on tickets to the games, which have been postponed to next summer because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

They will begin the process for Paralympic ticket refunds the following month, according to the source.

The local organizing committee has sold roughly 4.48 million tickets for the Olympics and some 970,000 for the Paralympics through the official website.

Most tickets sold before the one-year postponement of the games remain valid for rescheduled events. Refunds will be considered for buyers unable to attend because of the postponement.

The Olympic organizers and the Japanese government are assessing possible changes to the games, including spectator numbers, based on the risk of infection from the virus. They will make a decision by next spring, according to sources.

