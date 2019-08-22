Tokyo Paralympic lottery opens with 2.3 mil tickets available

Tokyo's Paralympics could be the big winner with Olympic tickets hard to find and costly.

The lottery for Paralympic tickets for Japan residents opened online on Thursday with 2.3 million available. The lottery closes on Sept 9. A second lottery will be held early next year.

Olympic tickets are experiencing unprecedented demand in Japan and elsewhere. Demand is at least 10 times over supply for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and probably much more than that.

Paralympic tickets should be more available, and less expensive. Tickets for the opening and closing ceremony (150,000 yen) are about half the price of Olympic tickets. Some event tickets sell for as low as 900 yen. The most expensive tickets for events are 7,000 yen for the swimming and wheelchair basketball finals.

The Paralympics open on Aug 25, 2020 — one year from Sunday.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.