Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk past the Olympic rings in Tokyo. Photo: AP/Jae C Hong
sports

Tokyo Paralympic lottery opens with 2.3 mil tickets available

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo's Paralympics could be the big winner with Olympic tickets hard to find and costly.

The lottery for Paralympic tickets for Japan residents opened online on Thursday with 2.3 million available. The lottery closes on Sept 9. A second lottery will be held early next year.

Olympic tickets are experiencing unprecedented demand in Japan and elsewhere. Demand is at least 10 times over supply for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and probably much more than that.

Paralympic tickets should be more available, and less expensive. Tickets for the opening and closing ceremony (150,000 yen) are about half the price of Olympic tickets. Some event tickets sell for as low as 900 yen. The most expensive tickets for events are 7,000 yen for the swimming and wheelchair basketball finals.

The Paralympics open on Aug 25, 2020 — one year from Sunday.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack