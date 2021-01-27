Tokyo seeks 10,000 medical staff for Olympics

Japan's government said Tuesday it still planned to recruit 10,000 medical personnel for the virus-delayed Olympics, despite the heavy strain on the healthcare system caused by a third wave of infections.
Opposition politicians grilled the government over the plans in parliament, as medical associations raised the alarm about dwindling capacity.
Japan's government and Olympic officials have insisted the Games will open as scheduled this July, despite rising infections at home and abroad, and sinking domestic support.
Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said the government was still committed to a plan to secure thousands of medical staff for the Games.
"We are trying to secure necessary medical staff of around 10,000, on the premise of asking doctors and nurses that each of them work about five days during the Games period," she said.
Games organizers are still discussing the exact medical provisions needed and how to "deal with Covid-19 infections" at the delayed event, she told parliament.
Just six months before the huge international event is due to begin, Tokyo and other areas are under a state of emergency to tackle a record spike in Covid-19 cases.
Japan has been hit less hard than many other countries, with about 5,000 virus deaths overall, but doctors have warned medical facilities are at risk of collapse -- especially if the Olympics triggers fresh outbreaks.
The worsened global virus situation has renewed doubts over the postponed 2020 Olympics, set to start in July, and polls indicate plunging public support in Japan.
In December, organizers announced safety measures including regular testing for athletes and an "infection control centre" to deal with positive cases.
But the Japan Medical Association's president raised the alarm last week over the possibility of overseas visitors coming for the Games.
Toshio Nakagawa said that, under current conditions, it would be "impossible" to admit to hospital any foreign visitor who caught coronavirus at the Games.
Around 11,000 athletes from some 200 countries are expected to take part in the Games, but a decision on spectators is not expected before spring.
The International Olympic Committee has said it will encourage all athletes to be vaccinated, and on Monday, the president of the French National Olympic Committee warned unvaccinated athletes would face "extremely difficult" conditions in Japan, including a 14-day quarantine.
Vaccinations are not set to start in Japan until late February at the earliest.© 2021 AFP
P. Smith
Or enough medical staff in most prefectures to distribute the vaccine and these muppets think they can magically come up with 10,000 trained medical staff? Wow.
P. Smith
*Not
Rivera
before you get the 10,000 medical staff for the Olympics.you should spread them apart for all the Hospitals that need them.the Hospitals are understaffed for a long time now and you would to get 10,000 for the Olympics....
Ricky Sanchez
Time to promote " Go to Olympics". And then a few weeks after, they can promote "Go to grave" since hospitals are already at full capacity.
Akie
Why ?
Wamukamo
Ooh, you are thinking of “getting 10,000 doctors” whereas people are dying at home because of lack of medical personnel!You should protect your people first but wait!it’s all about the “economy.”Sick government!!
vanityofvanities
Japanese government, Tokyo metropolitan government and JOC are still pushing the Olympics while majority of the population worry about spread of the epidemic by opening Olympics. What kind of responsibilities are they thinking to take when the Olympic spread the corona infections?
Simian Lane
Tokyo seeks 10,000 medical staff for Olympics
LOL!
virusrex
Solve the problems you have with medical personnel first, after that you may search for new problems to have.
Lorem ipsum
Pack of scoundrels is what all these politicians are. Pushing this farce of event called the olympics despite the increasingly worsening situation shows they are just as delusional as trump and all his delusional supporters who refuse to accept the cold hard facts.
Fiddlers
How many people could 10,000 medical staff manage to vaccinate if they all worked for 5 days ?
A really shocking idea by this government.
kurisupisu
Having paid through the nose for medical insurance, there are two choices then
1.Die in your hotel room or 2.Get a private plane back home.
Nippon e yokoso
Cricky
Well there are too many Vetenary schools (don't know why?) perhaps vets could be used? The public are being treated like animals might as well use animal doctors.
gogogo
Where you magically going to find these people? There is a massive documented doctor and nurse shortage in Japan.
Tokyo-Engr
The selfishness and complete disregard for the citizens and residents of Japan is unbelievable. Removing 10,000 doctors and nurses from service where they can assist the population to focus on an event that should not occur (and more than 83% of Japanese are against) is pure insanity and borderline criminal behavior.
Kentarogaijin
Good luck..
Yubaru
Right, not enough people to take care of your own, but the Olympics must go on!
Why not send some of those folks to the people literally dying in their homes NOW because the Health Center's cant do their jobs properly due to lack of staffing!
Magnet
The phrase "cut your loses" comes to mind. With over 100 MILLION Covid cases worldwide as of today, what are these lemmings thinking with continuing to force the Olympics?! Especially when hospitals are already maxxed out. Idiots.
Tora
After dozens of poorly socially distanced meetings and much teeth sucking, a magic number of one nurse per athlete, proposed by a young and upcoming bureaucrat. "Ah so! A Eureka moment!" "MUPPETS" is right.
HBJ
Japan, get your priorities right.
This is like sending truck loads of firefighters to a party while the whole city is on fire.
Wick's pencil
But covid is seasonal, right? The infections will come down as the temperatures warm. By July the numbers will be very low.
Noriyon73
Is there any possibility that a bi-lingual Japanese/English, Japanese citizen, Registered Nurse (RN), Bachelor's Degree, (RN-BSN) with eight years of nursing experience in Covid 19 and ICU training can work at the Olympics? NO, NO, NO. She doesn't have a license in Japan. This probably means an American and many other nationalities who speak English (Europeans) attending the Olympics will have to rely on translators. If there is a way for her to work at the Olympics, post the answer. Thank you.
Bob Fosse
If the athletes don’t come you needn’t worry about anything else.
bokuda
why are we paying our taxes?
who is the government working for?
SandyBeachHeaven
They have already started recruiting doctors especial multilingual ones last year. They will not be leaving their offices. They would be places that injured or sick athletes could be sent to.
divinda
What is not mentioned is that all 10,000 medical staff were expected to provide their services voluntarily FOR FREE. Yeah, that was the budget cost for them for last summer's cancelled games.
However, being that they are a bit overworked and stretched thin, the gov is planning a type of payment this time around, but it probably wan't mentioned because it hasn't yet been decided... or budgeted for.
So expect the Olympic bill only to increase.
marcelito
the president of the French National Olympic Committee warned unvaccinated athletes would face "extremely difficult" conditions in Japan, including a 14-day quarantine
This will be interesting...an AOC bigwig said a couple of days ago it would be pretty hard to justify to public the preferential vaccination for Olympic athletes given the gravity of situation in the US. Taking the vaccines away from the vulnerable in order to facilitate the Olympic circus while ignoring public opinion is standard procedure in Japan but less so in other countries it seems.
didou
So, what is the purpose to have such a huge number of medical staff versus the original plan. Conduct PCR tests ?
For these five days, will they get a bonus ?
Olympics are based on the volunteers. 80000 for Tokyo. Hope the medical will not be forced to do that on a voluntary basis
Alfie Noakes
To pay for the Olympics, of course. Do keep up.
"A study has estimated that staging this year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo without spectators would result in a ¥2.4 trillion (£16.9 billion/$23.1 billion/€19 billion) economic loss for Japan.
Katsuhiro Miyamoto, a professor of theoretical economics at Kansai University, has calculated the economic impact of holding Tokyo 2020 behind closed doors.
According to his estimates, there would be a ¥381.3 billion (£2.7 billion/$3.7 billion/€3 billion) loss in spending related directly to the Games, or 90 per cent of the original projection for the event."
https://www.insidethegames.biz/articles/1103338/tokyo-2020-no-spectators-economic-loss#.YA5AuBBz5xc.twitter
BlackFlagCitizen
What Japan needs is 10,000 mental health staff to examine J-politicians still pushing this idea of the Olympics
Dman
Are these for Japanese only or open to foreign medical staff?
InspectorGadget
The LDP gameshow.
Announcer: You have a choice of two prizes.
Behind door number One is doing the right thing and recruiting 10,000 medical staff and using them to dispense live saving vaccines and dispatch staff to hospitals who are struggling with Covid cases and other wokloads which have been affected by the current crisis. Thus saving potentially hundreds/thousands of citizens
Behind door number Two, is recruiting 10,000 medical staff and keeping them to one side just in case a much delayed glory event takes place with few or no spectators and with 80% of the population opposing it.
Which will you choose?
LDP Party: Oh oh! Door number two please!
dbsaiya
Japan will not be able to cope with the heat stroke emergencies that occur every year either, and this will be compounded by foreigners who are not used to the heat and humidity and who will be forced to wear masks. Then you have the preceding rainy season which until now has wreaked havoc on western Japan. If you've noticed the heavy rain has slowly moved eastward every year, in the past it was mostly Kyushu that got dumped on, but not now. This year could possibly impact parts of the Kanto area, which no doubt will deplete emergency personnel including the JSDF. Then you have typhoon season which will do the same. Please tell me JOC and Suga, you have your super computer, have you really done your risk assessment? We deserve to see the reports should any of these very probable events occur simultaneously or within proximity of the games.
snowymountainhell
@SandyBeachHeaven Today 08:31 am JST *They have already started recruiting doctors especially multilingual ones last year. They will not be leaving their offices. They would be places that injured or sick athletes could be sent to.*
Okay, then. As an Olympic volunteer, We're trying to understand YOUR logic:
Send Olympic emergency patients to multiple offices across Tokyo?
but, yesterday, You said
@SandyBeachHeaven Jan 26 09:38 pm JST @Mr. Martini: I understand your stress about this whole situation...Ambulance personnel are not EMT trained...and cannot give cardiac recusitation...simple vans with sirens....stuck at not being able to bring patients to hospitals for years,... The driver trying to get a place to accept patients,...can wait hours,...if you pass away, so be it. ...it is just the way the system works.
@Martini Jan. 26 09:56 pm JST @Sandy, This is not an excuse,..,the hospitals are full; Japan had more than a year to prepare and make sufficient changes to both the medical system and not promote domestic travel and eating out. It’s as simple at that.
Simon Davis
I'm speechless.
robert maes
Completely immoral to even think of taking these health professionals away from todays priorities and to consider even giving athletes early vaccinations.
But when has a politician or IOC official ever let morals or ethics get in their way.
Mark
What a hypocrisy !? People are being turned away from hospitals and dying at home while the government is seeking 10-000 medical staff for the Olympics!!!
i@n
If they can make this happen this could help a lot in the covid efforts even if the olympics is eventually cancelled.
Theyll be recruiting theunderutilized staff of many private hospitals and train them to handle infections.
That would be invaluable before, during and after the olympics if it goes thru.
After training theycould be requested to help out in thecovid efforts including vaccinations meantime before olympics
Yotomaya
This all looks like an elaborate practical joke in very bad taste.
Matej
again tokyo olympics headache.
that guy must live completely out of reality.
there will be no tokyo olympics this year.
there is shortage of staff in hospitals NOW,use these 10.000 people there NOW.
hospitals are overloaded with patients thanks to chaotic no-system here,use tokyo olympuc village as medical facility.
Suga san kudasai
HenryK
For some reason not surprised at all. HA
Reckless
Let capitalism work. Show me the money!
Tora
Well NZ athletes looking at pulling out. So japan can reduce the number to 9,700 or so. Keep the ratio of medical workers to athletes at 1:1. Will mean less strain on japanese health system. A win, sin.
Luddite
This is just sick, totally crass. Hospitals and health are staff are under pressure, people are dying horrible suffocating deaths at home due to lack of beds and staff, and the Government wants to take away medical staff for the Games. Utterly callous.
Japan holds great store on how the rest of the world views them, this isn’t doing you any favours. Not many people outside Japan believe the Games can and should go ahead.
Sceptical
Seek 10,000 medical staff now and Move the Olympic to Florida or wherever, who wants to be labeled Super-spreader Nation.
rainyday
Its sort of like each day I wake up in the morning wondering “What new reason will the government give us today to detest the Olympics even more?”
I’m impressed with today’s effort.
SandyBeachHeaven
@Snowey, yes you quoted me correctly. So what is the issue? Do you want doctors to sit at Olympic venues and wait for someone to get a sprained ankle, or red eye, or a cold?...and let their patients sit in their waiting rooms until they come back?
Ambulance drivers and the other two riders are not EMT trained. That is the main issue and has been for decades. The ambulances look pretty on the outside but not inside. They are tin cans. Do not even carry oxygen tanks. Against safety laws.
Doctors at their own clinics have been hired since two years back as I said and especially multilingual doctors.
justasking
What will 10,000 medical staff do? Suck the virus out from the people's veins?
virusrex
Well that is the thing, nobody has said any of those 10,000 people will have anything to do with COVID-19 infections, they are still trying to discuss what to do with those patients. It is perfectly possible that the only training the doctors and nurses will receive is a 15 min talk about how to see if someone may be sick of COVID and direct that person to go backt to his room until some doctors in the designated hospitals can diagnose him (and wait for a space to be open in the hospitals or quarantine hotels).
Thomas Tank
So that's going to be 50 medical staff for each person that shows up? Sweet!
Happy Day
So much hysteria here. Sports have been happening since summer in many parts of the world. Many will have been vaccinated by July. If fans or athletes don’t want to go, they don’t have to.
jansob1
This should be widely publicized.....I would certainly make anyone planning to go aware of this. Get sick in the advanced nation of Japan and you will die in your hotel room....or the sidewalk if the hotel staff realizes you are sick and "so sorry, so sorry"'s you out of the building before word gets out.
buchailldana
As everyone has posted it beggars belief that in the midst of the biggest health crisis ever to inflict Japan in recent years, they ask for 10,000 medical staff who are already overworked to swan off to provide cover for an unwanted sports event.
Absolutely Shameful
shogun36
That's what..........
sigh................"Japanese Logic."
So here's what I got from this article.
They have roughly six months, to find 10,000 medical staff members.
For an event that won't happen.
They expect trained and preferably experienced doctors and nurses to have 5 days a week to work.
In other words, five days of free time. Because we all know how often doctors and nurses are complaining "I can't find work! I'm bored!"
This is during a worldwide pandemic, where every hospital around the world are already in dire need of more staff, everyday.
And on top of that, how much salary will they give each of the medical workers? Or do they expect them to "volunteer" their time?
GOOD NIGHT NURSE!!!
EcoPro
As a nurse working here, I like to volunteer for the Olympics. But it’s way too busy as of now working in the hospital. Too much work load, hope this pandemic will come to end soon.
zichi
The Tokyo Games are a Pandora's Box which should never be opened.
Maria 'Bing' Velasquez Reid
How about every country bring their doctors and medicines needed to help their own participants and attendees??
The vaccine only prevents you from dying of COVID because you could still get it. That is why you should still wear a mask and distance.
Only vaccinated people with proof can enter. But must still wear mask and distance.
All outdoor dining only.
Sven Asai
Totally crazy. If only some get infected, it becomes a supercluster and is distributed to wherever all involved go to, and those are many more than only that 10,000 of medical staff.
Dango bong
they still clinging to the idea the Olympics will be held? haha
snowymountainhell
@SandyBeachHeaven As a 2020 Olympic volunteer, your insights & viewpoints are valued. 1( +1 / -0 )
You clarified J ambulance "drivers ...2 riders are not EMT, CPR, AED training...The ambulances...are tin cans. Do not carry oxygen tanks." Wow! Scary! (Hopefully, we will never need them!)
@SandyBeachHeaven Today, Jan 27 12:33 pm JST. Re: snowymountainhello
*Q: "Doctors at their own clinics have been hired since two years back...So, what is the issue? Do you want doctors at Olympic venues and wait for. ... a sprained ankle, or red eye, or a cold? *
A: If they are hired, Yes. We would expect them to be 'at the venue' to attend life-threatening emergencies, injuries, etc. since J ambulance crews are unprepared.
*Q: "...and let their patients sit in their waiting rooms?"*
A: No, thanks. Those doctors don't have the time and resources to volunteer their facilities or services. Nor do we think *their patients*** want to wait for services while 'visitors & guests' take their urgent care facilities**.
Luddite
Because they are a little bit busy at the moment, with Covid and stuff. Are you seriously suggesting countries bring ventilators and oxygen and field hospitals with them too?
True. And you can pass on the virus even if you have been vaccinated, so you are still a risk to others despite vaccination. The Covid rules still need to be followed.
Vaccination will just prevent people getting very sick and dying, it will not stop them getting the virus, getting unwell or passing it on. Besides, how do you prove you’ve been vaccinated, mass vaccination centres are just interested in putting the vaccine in arms, not writing out pretty certificates, that Japan insists are signed by doctors, that can be easily forged.
Where, field kitchen in parks? Not much space in Tokyo for dining al fresco, and it will be unbearable in a hot and humid Tokyo summer. Expect more deaths from heatstroke.
Currently discussing the inevitable cancellation on BBCRadio Five. The rest of the world isn’t as stupid as the IOC and Japanese government believe.
藤原
おもてなし,gone is that olympic dream of hospitality. Born in the おもてなしashes is the governments To Desperate campaign to hold the 新型CORONA Olympic Games.
natsu823
Why so many medical staff when Japanese government is telling people and world it is safe.