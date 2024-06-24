 Japan Today
Britain Tennis Queen's Club
United States' Tommy Paul celebrates after defeating Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their men's singles final match at The Queen's Club tennis tournament, in London, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
tennis

Tommy Paul outguns Lorenzo Musetti to win final at Queen’s Club

LONDON

Tommy Paul outgunned Lorenzo Musetti to win the final at the grass-court Queen’s Club, 6-1, 7-6 (8), on Sunday for his third ATP title.

Paul became the first American winner of the pre-Wimbledon tournament since Sam Querrey in 2010 and joined a group of former American champions which includes John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras.

“Going through the hallways here in the locker room and the names on the wall, it’s unbelievable," Paul said. "It was my goal always to put my name next to them.”

The 13th-ranked Paul will also overtake compatriot Taylor Fritz to become the new American No. 1.

Musetti, ranked No. 30, had won both of his previous two tour-level finals. This was the Italian's first final on grass.

Paul looked set to run away with the match after serving for it at 5-4 in the second set. Musetti found some belated resistance to break back and force a tiebreaker, where he had a set point at 7-6.

