Rugby World Cup 2023 Qualifying Preview
FILE - Tonga's rugby union coach Toutai Kefu watches his players warm up ahead of their Rugby World Cup Pool C game at Hanazono Rugby Stadium against Argentina in Osaka, Japan, Sept. 28, 2019. Tonga or Hong Kong will be Rugby World Cup-bound after a qualifying match on Queensland state's Sunshine Coast on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, FILE)
rugby union

Tonga beats Hong Kong to qualify for 2023 Rugby World Cup

KAWANA WATERS, Australia

Tonga has advanced to next year's Rugby World Cup in France after a 44-22 win over Hong Kong in the final of an Asia Pacific qualifying tournament on Saturday.

Tonga led 20-8 at halftime. Sonatane Takulua scored two first-half tries and added a third in the second half at the 10,000-seat Sunshine Coast Stadium north of Brisbane.

Tonga will play in Pool B in France with defending champion South Africa, No. 1-ranked Ireland, Scotland and Romania.

Hong Kong can still qualify for France via a second-chance tournament in Dubai in November. A four-team tournament also involving the United States, Kenya and Portugal will determine the 20th team, with the winner joining Pool C with Wales, two-time champion Australia, Georgia and Fiji.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

