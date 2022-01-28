Top-division sumo wrestler suspended for 1 tournament over illegal gambling

Elite makuuchi-division sumo wrestler Hidenoumi will sit out the next grand tournament in March as punishment for taking part in illegal gambling, the Japan Sumo Association announced Thursday.

The JSA's board of directors also cut the 32-year-old Hidenoumi's stipend by 20 percent for two months and issued a reprimand to his stablemate, 30-year-old second-tier juryo-division wrestler Shiden.

According to a source with knowledge of the investigation, the wrestlers gambled at an illegal establishment in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, sometime around last summer and have admitted their actions to the JSA's compliance committee.

The head of the wrestlers' Kise stable also received a severe warning from JSA President Hakkaku. The two sat out January's 15-day grand tournament on the orders of stablemaster Kise.

The Saitama prefectural police have referred the wrestlers' cases to public prosecutors.

