Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Top-division sumo wrestler suspended for 1 tournament over illegal gambling

0 Comments
TOKYO

Elite makuuchi-division sumo wrestler Hidenoumi will sit out the next grand tournament in March as punishment for taking part in illegal gambling, the Japan Sumo Association announced Thursday.

The JSA's board of directors also cut the 32-year-old Hidenoumi's stipend by 20 percent for two months and issued a reprimand to his stablemate, 30-year-old second-tier juryo-division wrestler Shiden.

According to a source with knowledge of the investigation, the wrestlers gambled at an illegal establishment in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, sometime around last summer and have admitted their actions to the JSA's compliance committee.

The head of the wrestlers' Kise stable also received a severe warning from JSA President Hakkaku. The two sat out January's 15-day grand tournament on the orders of stablemaster Kise.

The Saitama prefectural police have referred the wrestlers' cases to public prosecutors.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel