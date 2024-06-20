Top Japanese skateboarders took part in 'underage drinking'

Four Japanese skateboarders competing in the current Olympic Qualifier Series were found to have engaged in what their sport's national federation has said was "underage drinking."

According to a recent World Skate Japan press release, four athletes under Japan's legal drinking age of 20, two men and two women, drank alcohol on May 19 during a trip to China for an Olympic qualifying event.

WSJ said the athletes drank after being told by a sponsor's representative that China's legal drinking age is 18. The release also said their head coach, Takashi Nishikawa, has been reprimanded.

The names of the four skateboarders have not been made public.

"We will strengthen our team structure to never let something like this happen again," WSJ said.

Japan's Olympic skateboarding team will be decided after the final event of the Qualifier Series beginning Thursday in Budapest.

