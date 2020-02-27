Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Serbia's Novak Djokovic shoots the ball to Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
tennis

Top-ranked Djokovic, Tsitsipas reach Dubai quarterfinals

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-1 Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships and remain unbeaten in 2020.

Djokovic broke for a 4-2 lead in the first set and went 4-0 up in the second before wrapping up the win in 59 minutes. The Serb is 15-0 this year, including six wins at the ATP Cup and his run to the Australian Open title.

“It was a great performance,” Djokovic said. “I enjoyed the way I played, coming out with the right focus and tactics.”

Djokovic will next face seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia, who beat Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-4.

Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Alexander Bublik 7-6 (1), 6-4 to set up a meeting with Jan-Lennard Struff, who needed just 39 minutes to ease past Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 6-0.

Third-seeded Gael Monfils of France took his winning streak to 11 matches by ousting qualifier Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-1, 6-2. Monfils is coming off victories at Rotterdam and Montpellier.

He will face fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet, who ousted No. 8 Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-4.

