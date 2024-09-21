 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX US Open Tennis
Iga Świątek, of Poland hits the net with her racquet after losing a point to Jessica Pegula, of the United States during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
tennis

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek withdraws from China Open for personal reasons

0 Comments
BEIJING

World top-ranked and defending champion Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from next week's China Open in Beijing, citing personal reasons.

Swiatek and the WTA Tour announced her withdrawal on Friday.

“Due to personal matters, I’m forced to withdraw from the China Open in Beijing. I’m very sorry as I had an amazing time playing and winning this tournament last year and was really looking forward to being back there," Swiatek said. "I’m sorry I won’t be a part of it this time.”

Swiatek has won four of the previous eight WTA 1000-level events played this year but last competed in New York two weeks ago at the U.S. Open, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.

Swiatek also withdrew from this week’s Korea Open in Seoul, citing fatigue.

Others to withdraw from the China Open are No. 9-ranked Maria Sakkari, with a continuing shoulder injury, and Danielle Collins, who has an illness.

U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will be the top-seeded player in Beijing, a tournament at which she has reached the quarterfinals twice in three career appearances. U.S. Open runner-up Pegula is expected to be seeded No. 2.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog