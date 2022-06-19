Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Germany Tennis
Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning a point against Germany's Oscar Otte during the ATP Tour men's singles semifinal match in Halle, Germany, Saturday June 18, 2022. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)
tennis

Top-ranked Medvedev to play Hurkacz in Halle final

0 Comments
HALLE, Germany

Back-to-back finals in grass-court tournaments would be an excellent Wimbledon warmup for any player. But Daniil Medvedev can't play at the All England Club this season.

The top-ranked Medvedev beat Oscar Otte 7-6 (3), 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the final of the Halle Open, a week after he was runner-up at 's-Hertogenbosch. Otte had set point at 5-3 in the first set but Medvedev broke back before forcing the tiebreaker.

The Russian will play Hubert Hurkacz in Sunday's final after the big-serving Polish player beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).

Wimbledon starts in nine days without Medvedev or any other players from Russia and its ally Belarus. Wimbledon's decision to impose the ban over Russia's invasion of Ukraine broke with the other Grand Slams and with the men's and women's tours, which won't award ranking points for the grass-court major.

That hasn't stopped Medvedev building momentum on grass, though. His win over Otte left him 6-1 on grass this season, with the only loss a shock upset to then-205th-ranked Tim van Rijthoven at last week's ’s-Hertogenbosch final in the Netherlands.

The decision on ranking points at Wimbledon also works in Medvedev's favor since he reached only the fourth round last year so has fewer points expiring than tournament winner Novak Djokovic.

Hurkacz's semifinal win over Kyrgios was a festival of power serving as he hit 27 aces against 30 for Kyrgios, who lost despite holding in every one of his service games.

Hurkacz and Medvedev have each won two of their four matches together, though Hurkacz was the winner of their only meeting on grass in the fourth round of Wimbledon last year and also won the most recent match in Miami in March.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel