American Nelly Korda has clinched the 2024 LPGA Player of the Year award Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
golf

Top-ranked Nelly Korda wins LPGA Player of Year award

MIAMI

World number one Nelly Korda has clinched her first LPGA Player of the Year honors, the LPGA confirmed on Monday after it became mathematically impossible for anyone to catch her for the points-based award.

In an already historic 2024 campaign America's Korda has six victories and three additional top-10 finishes.

Her wins included a record-equalling run of five straight capped by her second major title at the Chevron Championship, and she represented the United States at the Paris Olympics and in the Solheim Cup.

Korda skipped two tournaments on the recent Asian swing after a neck injury limited her ability to practice.

Ayaka Furue of Japan, winner of the Evian Championship in July, would have had to win the rest of the LPGA events this year to catch up, but tied for 10th in the Japan Classic on Sunday.

"Winning the Rolex Player of the Year means so much to me," Korda said in a statement. "This season has had its highs and challenges, and I'm just really grateful for the people around me who have helped me get here."

Korda is expected to tee it up in two more tournaments this year, including the season-ending Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, November 21-24.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

