Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Naomi Osaka returns to Greece's Maria Sakkari during day four of the Nature Valley Classic at Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, England, Tuesday. Photo: David Davies/PA via AP
tennis

Top-ranked Osaka gets 1st-round win in Birmingham on grass

0 Comments
BIRMINGHAM, England

A day after saying she was "not really that comfortable" playing on grass, top-ranked Naomi Osaka needed three sets to get past her first-round opponent at the Birmingham Classic on Tuesday.

Osaka lost the second set to Maria Sakkari of Greece before recovering to win 6-1, 4-6, 6-3, for only her 11th tour-level victory on grass.

"I was kind of screaming on the inside during that entire match," Osaka said in her on-court interview. "I got lucky a little bit, I guess."

Osaka has yet to make it past the third round at Wimbledon, which starts on July 1.

"I felt better than the two practice days," Osaka said. "And I feel every day that I play on grass of course I'm going to learn how to play better, but for now I'm just really happy I was able to win that match."

Osaka needs to reach the final in Birmingham to guarantee holding on to top spot in the rankings heading into Wimbledon.

"During my entire clay season, it kind of mattered and I think it showed because I was kind of stressed out the entire time," she said. "So, now, I'm just having fun. I'm enjoying it. And I know that if I play well, then I'll be No. 1."

Osaka will next face Yulia Putintseva, who defeated Britain's Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-4.

Rain washed out much of the schedule Tuesday, with second-seeded Ashleigh Barty — the newly crowned French Open champion — among those who will have to try again on Wednesday.

Julia Goerges recovered to defeat Dayana Yastremska 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 while former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko eased past Wimbledon junior champion Iga Swiatek 6-0, 6-2 and will now face Johanna Konta.

Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic set up a first tour-level meeting with her twin sister, Karolina, by defeating Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 6-4.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate for Beginners: From Financing, to Finding a Target Property and Management

June 22nd (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL