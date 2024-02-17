Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Qatar Open Tennis
Poland's Iga Swiatek holds the trophy after winning the Qatar Open final against Kazakhstan's Ekaterina Rybakina in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)
tennis

Top-ranked Swiatek wins her third straight Qatar Open

DOHA, Qatar

No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek won the Qatar Open for a third straight year on Saturday.

Swiatek defeated No. 4 Elena Rybakina 7-6 (8), 6-2 in the final.

Rybakina led 4-1 but cut her leg in her serving motion and needed medical attention. Swiatek rallied to 4-4. Rybakina broke again for 6-5 and a chance to serve out the set but Swiatek broke back.

In the tiebreaker, the defending champion missed three set points as the score reached 8-8. But then Swiatek hit a backhand winner and snatched the set with a backhand passing shot.

Swiatek's 18th career singles title was her first of the year.

Serena Williams was the last woman to win a WTA event three successive times, in 2015 at the Miami Open.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

