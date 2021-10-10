Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Indian Wells Tennis
Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Magdalena Frech, of Poland, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
tennis

Top-seed Pliskova wins, Muguruza loses at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif

Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova won her second-round match in straight sets at the BNP Open on Saturday, while fifth-seeded Garbine Muguruza was beaten.

Pliskova advanced to the third round with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Magdalena Frech at the combined ATP and WTA event. Pliskova fired six aces, giving her a Tour-leading 387 this year, and converted five of her six break points.

Muguruza, who won last week’s event in Chicago, lost to Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. It was Tomljanovic’s first win in seven tries over a Top-10 player this year. She was a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in July.

U.S. Open winner Daniil Medvedev and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu had night matches.

Two other seeded women lost.

Anna Kalinskaya outlasted No. 28 Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 and American Amanda Anisimova defeated No. 30 Camila Giorgi 6-4, 6-1.

No. 12 seed Ons Jabeur, who lost to Muguruza in the Chicago final, advanced with a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3 win over Anastasija Sevastova for her Tour-leading 45th match victory of the year.

On the men's side, No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz, No. 11 Diego Schwartzman, No. 16 Reilly Opelka and No. 18 Daniel Evans won.

No. 9 Denis Shapovalov was leading 3-0 when Vasek Pospisil retired.

