Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Top-seeded Cilic loses in 1st round at Japan Open

0 Comments
TOKYO

Top-seeded Marin Cilic was knocked out of the Japan Open in the first round after losing to Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (1) on Tuesday.

Eighth-seeded Richard Gasquet and three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka also advanced to the second round, both by beat American opposition. Gasquet defeated Denis Kudla 7-6 (10), 6-3 while Wawrinka beat Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4.

Also, Frances Tiafoe beat Maximilian Marterer 7-5, 6-4, and Jeremy Chardy defeated Damir Dzumhur 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku