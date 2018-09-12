Top-seeded Zhang, No. 2 Hsieh advance at Japan Women's Open

tennis

Top-seeded Zhang Shuai advanced to the second round of the Japan Women's Open on Tuesday with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Magdalena Frech of Poland.

Zhang will next face Japan's Nao Hibino, who beat former finalist Eugenie Bouchard 6-4, 6-4. Bouchard, who had a career-high No. 5 ranking in 2014 when she reached the Wimbledon final, lost in the second round at the U.S. Open and was in Japan aiming to return to the top 100 after an inconsistent season.

In other matches, second-seeded Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan beat Polona Hercog of Slovenia 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 and defending champion Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan had a 6-2, 6-1 win over Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.