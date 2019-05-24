Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns a ball to Hugo Dellien of Bolivia, during their quarter final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (Martial Trezzini, Keystone via AP)
tennis

Top-seeded Zverev advances to Geneva Open semifinals

GENEVA

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the Geneva Open semifinals by beating Hugo Dellien 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 on Thursday.

The fifth-ranked Zverev saved a set point when trailing 5-3 against the 92nd-ranked Bolivian in the first. He then got the key service break to take a 3-1 lead in the decider.

"I struggled a little bit but still ended up finding a way to win, and that's most important for me right now," said Zverev, who has yet to win a title in 2019.

Zverev next faces Federico Delbonis or Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who could not complete their quarterfinal in fading light. Delbonis led 7-6 (5), 2-3.

Fifth-seeded Radu Albot beat Bosnian qualifier Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 7-5. The 45th-ranked Moldovan next faces Nicolas Jarry of Chile, who won 6-1, 7-5 against Japan's Taro Daniel.

